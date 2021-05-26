Short North Food Hall closes

A new food hall is settling in to the Jerome L. Greene Science Center at Columbia University’s satellite Harlem West campus. The opening will be Friday. It’s an umbrella project for the chef, Franklin Becker, who is overseeing the airy 5,000 square foot space designed by Glen Coben with seating indoors and out. Mr. Becker has a lineup of four quick-serve restaurants: Butterfunk Biscuit for biscuit sandwiches, Shai Hummusiya with Mediterranean fare, Benny Casanova’s serving Sicilian pies, and the Botanist for salads that include fresh-cut herbs grown in the market. In the fall, Oliva, a full-service tapas restaurant, will open on an upper level.