Short North Food Hall closes

By Sarah Sole
614now.com
 29 days ago

Short North Food Hall has announced its closure via social media. The 1112 N. High St. bar owned by Corso Ventures in an Instagram post explained the move is to allow for the expansion of its sister location Standard Hall, at 1100 N. High St.

614now.com
Related
Restaurantshoodline.com

Namu Stonepot closes its Divisadero location; team set to open unnamed food hall — with pizza! — in SoMa

Namu Stonepot (553 Divisadero) is no longer serving its loco moco bowls and stonepot rice from the Divisadero space where it's lived since 2017. Chef-owner Dennis Lee announced the closure on Instagram on Sunday, saying that that would be restaurant's last day. Namu Stonepot remains open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery in the former Namu Gaji space catty-corner from Dolores Park on 18th Street, however. And the team has a new restaurant/beer hall on the way any day now in SoMa.
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: A Food Hall Goes Full Circle at Circle Food

At one stand inside the Circle Food Market, Johnny’s Jamaican Grill packs takeout cartons of jerk chicken with a heady brown sauce. At the next stand, you'll find plate lunch staples with a lighter edge, like the stuffed peppers with shrimp and yellow rice or yakamein made with bone broth.
cbslocal.com

POTLUCK Food Hall At Rosedale Center Serving SPAM Dishes

SPAM is taking center stage at Rosedale Center. Josh Thoma shares what new dishes the restaurants at POTLUCK food hall have come up with to showcase the famous canned meat (4:01) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 12, 2021.
Collegesoberlinreview.org

Four Dining Halls Close for Summer Semester, Others Operate with Reduced Hours

Students returned to campus for the summer semester to find several new changes to the College’s dining halls. The College has negotiated a modified dining plan with AVI Foodsystems that leaves three dining halls closed for the semester: Lord-Saunders Dining Hall, the Rathskeller, Umami, and McGregor Skybar. While these locations will be closed for the summer, this week the College reopened sit-down dining in Stevenson Dining Hall and Azariah’s Café for the first time since March 2020.
limcollege.edu

Yummy Food Spots around the Ludlow Residence Hall

As a college student, it’s important to know the best food spots. Whether it’s a quick bite, a fun lunch spot, or a nice restaurant to treat visiting family, I’ve got your back! Luckily, the Ludlow Residence Hall is in New York City’s Lower East Side, which is known for its good restaurants.
Denver, CODenver Post

Restaurateur cooking up Westminster Alley, his fourth local food hall

Mark Shaker wants to add his food hall touch to the new downtown being developed in Westminster. The Denver developer and restaurateur plans to open a new 12,000-square-foot food hall next year at 5850 W. Central Ave., on the ground floor of a 226-unit apartment building currently under construction. “I’m...
Atlanta, GAsecretatlanta.co

Stunning “Talent-Driven Food Hall” Will Open Atlantan Location On June 25

Another food hall is heading to Atlanta, and this one looks like it’s taking things to the next level. A gorgeous new food hall is opening up in Atlanta on June 25. Politan Row is a self proclaimed “talent-driven food hall platform” coming to Midtown’s Colony Square. It will be their eighth national location and we’re very excited about this new culinary addition to the ATL.
dnyuz.com

Columbia’s Newest Food Hall Is Open to the Public

A new food hall is settling in to the Jerome L. Greene Science Center at Columbia University’s satellite Harlem West campus. The opening will be Friday. It’s an umbrella project for the chef, Franklin Becker, who is overseeing the airy 5,000 square foot space designed by Glen Coben with seating indoors and out. Mr. Becker has a lineup of four quick-serve restaurants: Butterfunk Biscuit for biscuit sandwiches, Shai Hummusiya with Mediterranean fare, Benny Casanova’s serving Sicilian pies, and the Botanist for salads that include fresh-cut herbs grown in the market. In the fall, Oliva, a full-service tapas restaurant, will open on an upper level.
denverite.com

Dancing is back at that massive dance hall with German roots in North Cap Hill

During the pandemic, one of the city’s loneliest views was of a darkened dance floor, seen through the impressive windows of the Denver Turnverein, the massive dance hall at 1570 N. Clarkson St. For more than a year, the hall was closed. That meant Victoria Huynh danced with her partner...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Oakley's first food hall is open for diners

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Oakley's first food hall, serving as home to eight restaurant concepts, a market, bar and commissary kitchen, is now seating guests. The Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, inside of the former Duck Creek Antique Mall at 3715 Madison Road, began welcoming guests for indoor dining on June 22.
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Food briefs: Cafeza to close July 31

Cafeza, which became a staple in the Houston jazz and arts scene known for encouraging new artists to perform in its intimate, Latin-style venue, announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that its five-year run is coming to an end on July 31 “due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Food Hall to Open at McGregor Square July 1

A brand new food hall featuring nine stand-alone restaurant concepts, a central bar and a 28,000-square-foot outdoor plaza with a giant LED screen, will open July 1 at McGregor Square, Denver’s new multi-use development in LoDo. Inspired by train cars decorated with upscale finishes, diners at Milepost Zero will enjoy a wide array of restaurants in an urban setting with ample indoor and outdoor seating.
New Albany, OH614now.com

Food Hall could add even more vendors

Bubbly Hall, the food hall coming to 6031 Central College Rd. in New Albany, announced via social media that one to two more vendors could possibly be added to the current lineup. The concepts include Fay’s Crepes, Levant Elevated Mediterranean Eatery, Rocoto, Tortilla Street Food, Beyond the Brix, Willowbeez Soulveg,...
nbcboston.com

Most, But Not All, Boston Food Halls Have Reopened

It was the latest trend in dining: food halls, which bring hordes of people to eat and drink together, often at big communal tables, with customers able to sample a range of eateries in one place. That all came to a screeching halt last year due to the pandemic, but...
Columbus Dispatch

Food halls proliferate in Columbus, offering budding restaurateurs rewards, and risk

Up-and-coming Columbus-area eateries have found a new way to open up shop or test new markets and concepts without breaking the bank. They're splitting startup and overhead costs by joining food halls. Food halls are proliferating in the metro as developers and restaurateurs look to reduce expenses in the wake...
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

8 new kitchen concepts opening at Oakley Kitchen Food Hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Inside the walls of Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, there’s passion, perseverance, meals served up with recipes passed down from generation to generation. In addition to all of that, there is a kitchen that focuses on locally sourced items. Oh, and it is also delicious or in the words of one of the kitchens here, ”onolicious.”