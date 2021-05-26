Short North Food Hall closes

Namu Stonepot (553 Divisadero) is no longer serving its loco moco bowls and stonepot rice from the Divisadero space where it's lived since 2017. Chef-owner Dennis Lee announced the closure on Instagram on Sunday, saying that that would be restaurant's last day. Namu Stonepot remains open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery in the former Namu Gaji space catty-corner from Dolores Park on 18th Street, however. And the team has a new restaurant/beer hall on the way any day now in SoMa.