In today’s day and age, the so called “Age Of Social Media,” it seems like anyone with a bunch of ideas and a stable Internet connection can be called an influencer. It’s all a matter of what that person wishes to showcase on their platform. Whether that’s good news or bad news is up for debate, but what cannot be denied is that before the social media boom Oprah Winfrey was already making big waves through another, more difficult medium- television. There are tons of Oprah Winfrey facts online to prove this!