SEC – Administrative Proceeding – Jin Wan Hong International Holdings

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. The shares of common stock described above were offered by CEL-SCI pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226558) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock were made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC. A final prospectus supplement was also filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Kingswood Capital Markets, Attention: Syndicate Desk, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.