AROUND TOWN | LAURA ANDERSON They signed on for a friendly challenge

Last week I was reading a story in the Washington Post. Let me first clarify by saying that whenever I read the news, whether it’s in the Washington Post, the New York Times, or any of my regular news sources, invariably the news is bad. There is way too much focus on negative news, whether it’s the strife in the Middle East, the political divide here in the United States, the latest in Coronavirus news, or any other number of topics that make my heart hurt and shake my faith in mankind.