Nashville, TN

K-LOVE Fan Awards Announce Array of Biggest and Brightest Performers & Presenters, Special Appearances by Gary Levox and Carly Pearce

By GMA
gospelmusic.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville, TN… May 23, 2021 – The K-LOVE Fan Awards have announced a powerhouse line-up of performers and presenters for their 8th year. Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House will host the only fan-voted awards show in Christian music hosted by five-time Grammy nominee Matthew West. The show, sponsored by Coca-Cola Consolidated, will air on TBN June 4 (8pm and 10pm eastern). For all updates on the 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards go to www.klovefanawards.com, and for information on the broadcast, please visit TBN.org.

