Ford’s stock (NYSE: F) has recovered to $14 currently after falling below $13 in mid-August. In May 2021, Ford had announced its Electrification revolution plan, with an expected investment of more than $30 billion by 2025 and a target of 40% to 50% of Ford’s global vehicle volume to be electric by 2030. Last week, Ford announced its plans to invest an additional $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs in three new BlueOvalSK battery plants, one in Tennessee and two in Kentucky. The announcement builds on Ford’s plans to focus more on Electric as the way forward for the company. We expect Ford to start reaping rewards from its initiative a few years down the line and do expect much impact on the near to medium term revenues and margins.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO