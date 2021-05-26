newsbreak-logo
Warrant request out for Dearborn man who stomped parakeet in fit of rage in pet shop

Dearborn Press & Guide
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of Critters Pet Shop in Allen Park said calls are coming in from New York to Los Angeles and people want an answer to one main question — who is the man that allegedly killed a parakeet in a fit of anger?. Allen Park Police LT. Jim Thorburn...

www.pressandguide.com
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Scrap vehicles damaged by vandals in Dearborn

Police were called to Yes and Hello Trucking, 3900 Wyoming at about 10:15 a.m. May 5 for a report of five scrap vehicles being damaged. The vehicles were unregistered as they were meant to be destroyed. The specific damage wasn’t included in a police report.
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Let it Rip Weekend

We talk cop shortages with Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. Plus we dive into the search for Detroit's next top cop.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Farmington, MIDetroit News

Dearborn Music plans second record store in Farmington

A longstanding local record shop is planning to expand to a second location as it celebrates its 65th year in business. Dearborn Music Monday announced plans to open a second shop later this summer in the Groves Retail Center at Farmington and Grand River. The new location will sell vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, clothing, accessories, games and other pop culture merchandise.
Allen Park, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Disorderly conduct reported at bar

ALLEN PARK — Police were dispatched to Mick’s Bar, 6815 Roosevelt, on a report of a fight about 12:41 a.m. April 17. Upon arrival, officers spoke with one of the offenders involved who was highly intoxicated and said he was punched in the face but couldn’t advise who did it.
Wayne County, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle egged with driver inside

HEIGHTS — A woman called police to the area of Hass and Nightingale April 23 after her white Jeep Compass was egged while she was in the vehicle. According to the report, the victim was driving west Ford Road near Robindale when someone threw eggs at her passenger side window and rear window from a dark colored sedan. She attempted to catch up to the’ vehicle to obtain a license plate, but lost it in the neighborhood near Hass and Robindale.
Allen Park, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Man arrested for retail fraud, violation of controlled substance

ALLEN PARK — Police were called to Home Depot, 3163 Fairlane Drive, April 17 on a shoplifting report. A loss prevention officer told officers that a man entered the store with two young children, placed several power and gardening tools into a shopping cart and passed all points of sale without paying. The LPO stopped the man outside the store and identified himself.
Dearborn, MIMichigan Daily

Small town girl

It was Tuesday. As usual, I sat alone tracing the letter of the day (“P”) in my kindergarten class when Ms. Zimmerman, the English as a Second Language supervisor, sauntered in. Seeing her freshly painted red toes from the corner of my eye, I kept my head down and tried to focus my pencil on the worksheet in front of me, hoping she would call on Juan Luis or Vanessa. My efforts were futile as she announced almost triumphantly, “Mariam please come with me.” After what seemed like a long, stressful walk, we arrived at her office. I took a seat on the blue plastic chair that would always leave my legs numb. “Today, we will focus on reading,” Ms. Zimmerman said as she reached for Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat.” As she flipped through the pages of the book, I skipped through the foreign letters on the page and recited the contents from memory.
Wayne County, MIMacomb Daily

Road Watch week of May 15: Macomb and metro Detroit construction work

Cass Avenue from Clinton River Road to Moravian Drive over the Clinton River. Bridge traffic will be maintained with one lane open in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Scheduled to install traffic control options on March 8. Speed limits will be reduced through the work zone. Project includes bridge rehabilitation including deck patching, epoxy overlay, beam end repairs, remove railing, construct aesthetic parapet railing and widen sidewalk, concrete surface coating, guardrail. approach work and pavement markings. Project duration March 8-June 2021.