Warrant request out for Dearborn man who stomped parakeet in fit of rage in pet shop

It was Tuesday. As usual, I sat alone tracing the letter of the day (“P”) in my kindergarten class when Ms. Zimmerman, the English as a Second Language supervisor, sauntered in. Seeing her freshly painted red toes from the corner of my eye, I kept my head down and tried to focus my pencil on the worksheet in front of me, hoping she would call on Juan Luis or Vanessa. My efforts were futile as she announced almost triumphantly, “Mariam please come with me.” After what seemed like a long, stressful walk, we arrived at her office. I took a seat on the blue plastic chair that would always leave my legs numb. “Today, we will focus on reading,” Ms. Zimmerman said as she reached for Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat.” As she flipped through the pages of the book, I skipped through the foreign letters on the page and recited the contents from memory.