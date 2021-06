PUBG Mobile features four special characters for players to unlock, but which one will be crowned the king or queen of the battle royale title?. Unlike the regular Battle Royale title, PUBG Mobile features special characters that can give players an advantage on the virtual battlegrounds. While equipping them won’t make up for poor aim or bad game sense, they can help give you a competitive edge over your opponents. While there are only four special characters in PUBG Mobile, there are a few who really shine in the current meta.