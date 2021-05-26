Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Mayoral Candidates Share Plans For The Police Department

By KERA
keranews.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth has been grappling with issues in its police department for years. The city's new mayor — either Mattie Parker or Deborah Peoples — will inherit those struggles. They indicated how they would handle them at the latest mayoral forum. Deborah Peoples, the outgoing chair of the Tarrant County...

Person
George Floyd
