Hanover, MA

Hanover educational achievers

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanover High School would like to recognize the following students who have been selected by the faculty for Student of the Month for April: Math, Ayla McDermod; English, Natalie Mowbray; foreign language, Devin Benjamin; social studies, Meredith DeCoste; science, Sydney Weber and Daniel Nguyen; physical education and wellness, Kylie Campbell; academic achievement, Colin DiTullio; music, Sabrina Berkat; business, Colin Kilgoar; and art, Emma Anctil. These students have displayed hard work, dedication and commitment in their field of study.

