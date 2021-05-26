Hanover educational achievers
Hanover High School would like to recognize the following students who have been selected by the faculty for Student of the Month for April: Math, Ayla McDermod; English, Natalie Mowbray; foreign language, Devin Benjamin; social studies, Meredith DeCoste; science, Sydney Weber and Daniel Nguyen; physical education and wellness, Kylie Campbell; academic achievement, Colin DiTullio; music, Sabrina Berkat; business, Colin Kilgoar; and art, Emma Anctil. These students have displayed hard work, dedication and commitment in their field of study.