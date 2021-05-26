City cleanup of property hits snag

A court ordered clean-up for minimum housing code violations hit a snag May 25 when bids for work on multiple properties came before the Newton City Commission. "The questionable one is 400 W 10th because the price to repair and clean up is $68,500," said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works for the city. "That seems to me extra high, and if you look at the value of the property on county records, it is more than 50 percent of the [value] of the property."