Newton, KS

City cleanup of property hits snag

Newton Kansan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court ordered clean-up for minimum housing code violations hit a snag May 25 when bids for work on multiple properties came before the Newton City Commission. "The questionable one is 400 W 10th because the price to repair and clean up is $68,500," said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works for the city. "That seems to me extra high, and if you look at the value of the property on county records, it is more than 50 percent of the [value] of the property."

Newton, KS
Newton, KS
Government
Harvey County, KSHutchinson News

Boil Water Advisory rescinded for the Spring Lake Resort

State health officials have rescinded a boil water advisory for the public water supply system at Spring Lake Resort in Harvey County. The advisory was issued May 7 because of a water main break, resulting in a potential loss of pressure. Laboratory testing samples collected from Spring Lake Resort indicate...