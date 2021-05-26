Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

‘Why did you kiss your kid like that?’: TikTok mom sparks debate for how she kisses daughter in viral video

By Nahila Bonfiglio
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VE8si_0aBxl5tI00

TikTok users are divided over a clip shared by a Sydney mother, showing as she and her daughter share a series of kisses on an area train.

User @dhruvtaraaggarwal103 shared the clip to her TikTok account on Monday. It is accompanied by a number of hashtags, including #kids, #kiss, #kisstime, and #motherdaughterbond. The clips shows a young girl standing backward on a bus seat, facing her mother. Both of them have their eyes closed.

The two exchange a series of brief pecks, as the little girl leans in and repeatedly plants her lips atop her mothers. A slow, gentle tune accompanies the clip.

But viewers found themselves torn over what some considered to be an excessive display of affection.

“Why are you making out with your child on a train? Why,” one user questioned.

Others outright told the mother, “Do not kiss your child like that.”

Not all viewers, even those confused by the clip, were quite so harsh. Several people were merely curious, and asked the mother for her reasoning.

“Serious question, why did you kiss your kid like that,” one user asked. “That doesn’t make any sense to me and I would like to hear your reasoning.”

Plenty of people also came to the woman’s defense—particularly other mothers. They told other viewers to “calm down,” noting that “She isn’t even kissing her kid. She is just standing there and that’s her child doing it all.”

The backlash ultimately escalated so much that the mother turned comments off on the video before shutting down her TikTok account entirely.

Men are throwing tantrums over this all-female gym that went viral on TikTok

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Video shows UPS driver rescuing teen being beaten, allegedly robbed of his sneakers

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

H/T Daily Mail

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

132K+
Followers
4K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Sparks#Teen#Video Clips#Sad People#Little Caesars Video#Kisses#Daughter#Affection#Eyes#Tantrums#Brief Pecks#Debate#Hashtags#Men#Kids#H T Daily Mail#Bus#Kiss#Ups Driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘That answers the whole vampire versus werewolf debate’: TikToker drags ‘f*cking idiot’ Robert Pattinson, more celebs in viral video

A TikToker known as @dontcrossagayman, or Misha, put Katherine Heigl, Will Ferrell, and “fucking idiot” Robert Pattinson on blast in a viral TikTok. Misha, who has over 345,000 followers, described “dumb things celebrities complained about at [his] old job” although it’s unclear what the job was. The TikTok has amassed about 650,000 likes and 2.7 million views.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is unnecessary at any time of the day’: TikTok shows influencer covering ‘Respect’ at 7am, waking neighbors

One influencer displayed an astounding lack of self-awareness when she decided to film a loud cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” outside of a residential complex supposedly at 7am. @influencersinthewild. The absolute irony of her screaming about R-E-S-P-E-C-T at 7 am #influencersinthewild #losangeles #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #xyzbca #conjuringhorror. ♬ original sound...
Family RelationshipsSentinel & Enterprise

Daughter is like a cancer to mom

Dear Annie: I have a daughter who is sometimes very kind and sweet to me but other times feels like a cancer who destroys every cell in my heart. I have limited the time I spend with her because, when we are together, her criticism leaves me feeling devastated for weeks.
Behind Viral VideosParents Magazine

Mom's Viral TikTok Has Poignant Anti-Bullying Message

About 20 percent of children report being bullied in school, according to research. That statistic is unacceptable to one mom, who used TikTok to talk to her children about bullying and inspire other adults to do the same. The mother, who posts as @iamdiosa on TikTok, starts her video by...
Behind Viral VideosDaily Californian

How I went viral on TikTok and why I hated it

As embarrassing as it may be to admit, I spent my early teenage years being a dedicated fangirl of internet personalities. Not only did I save money in the hopes of purchasing these influencers’ merchandise and meet and greet tickets, but I secretly wished for that internet-famous lifestyle as well. The idea of being adored for merely posting on social media seemed like a dream to me. So it may come as no surprise that getting famous was my number one goal when I downloaded TikTok.
Coronavirussportswar.com

Like your mom.

I'm not nosy ... your Pods are stinking up the neighborhood ** -- TheManAcrossTheStreet 06/09/2021 2:56PM. Don't you have a legal obligation to make this disclosure to your buyer -- RC67 06/09/2021 1:26PM. That looks dilapidated. I'd call it rustic! That house is ON FIRE! -- chefhoo 06/09/2021 2:43PM. Only...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Man Cat-Calls Wife at Target in Hilarious Viral Video [WATCH]

Sometimes I wish I was more apt to embarrassing my wife in public. A few weeks back, while walking through Target with my wife, I began belting out the lyrics to John Mellencamp's "Jack & Diane": "SUCKIN' ON CHILI DOGS OUTSIDE THE TASTY FREEZE, DIANE SITTIN' ON JACKY'S LAP, GOT HIS HANDS BETWEEN HER KNEES!" "Stop!" my wife scolded me in an embarrassed half-whisper. "What are you singing?" "Just some John Mellencamp," I replied, laughing. I continued to burst out singing at random; my wife just continued walking, ignoring me.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a mother in front of her small child at a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday. A witness captured the incident in a now-viral video showing 22-year-old Emily Broadwater with a bloody nose and screaming for her daughter after being punched, stomped on, and dragged across the concrete outside the Georgia establishment.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Broke my heart’: TikTok video shows father threatening to disown his daughter because her boyfriend is trans

A teen’s distressing TikTok is breaking hearts across the platform, as viewers are provided a brief glimpse into the girl’s homophobic household. User @enoblehere, who goes by Elyse on the platform, uploaded several recordings of her and her parents talking on June 5. The simple videos provide an excruciating window into her world in the moments after she told her parents she’d fallen in love with her trans boyfriend. Their horrifying reactions are sparking a conversation about acceptance, found family, and homophobia.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Man sparks heated debate after telling female friend ‘why she’s still single’

A man told his female friend why he thinks she’s still single and it’s safe to say, it backfired.Posting on Reddit, the anonymous man said that he told her her weight was holding her back in terms of finding love and that she was thoroughly offended by it - shock.He said: “I recently went to have drinks with a best girlfriend of mine and she asked me for my honest opinion as a guy as to why she can’t seem to find any guys that she would normally be interested in dating willing to date her.“My friend is cute but...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker claims to have woken up in an alternate reality with no people, shows footage of an empty world

For the past few weeks, TikToker Kilian Maruta has been posting updates from what looks like a real-life horror movie. It’s impressively creepy and realistic, with Maruta claiming to have woken up in an empty world. Posted on March 23, the first video shows footage from an Italian city with no people in sight. But this wasn’t a one-off. The videos kept coming.
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Dot

No, a little girl wasn’t beheaded in this viral TikTok—someone else might’ve been though

A viral decapitation video that appears to show a little girl losing her head may not be exactly what it appears to be. Originally posted to TikTok by creator @Mayenggo3, the video has been taken down and the account put on private, according to Heavy. However, it is being shared via other profiles, prompting worry and warning from parents, at least one of whom has contacted a news outlet to warn others of the video’s prevalence on a platform heavily populated by children.