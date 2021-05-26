Cancel
Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling, Alien-Fighting Super Soldier in ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Pratt plays a soldier who has enlisted to fight a war 30 years in the future in the new trailer for The Tomorrow War, which will arrive July 2nd on Amazon Prime Video. As depicted in the new trailer, the film kicks off when a group of time travelers from 2051 return to the present and demand help fighting a global war against a vicious alien enemy. In order to bulk up their ranks and win the war, the humans need more soldiers from the past to travel to the future and join the fight.

