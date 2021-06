Despite the high volatility, it’s been a positive week for investors in Clover Health Investments (CLOV), but it’s ending in a downgrade to Sell from Bank of America. From Monday’s opening price through Wednesday’s intraday high of $28.85, Clover stock appeared to be on track to triple in share price by week-end. But enthusiasm for the meme stock peaked early in the morning hours of Wednesday, and fell steeply all day long. Then, in a real “kick ’em when they’re down” moment, Bank of America stepped in Thursday morning to downgrade the stock from “neutral” to “underperform” (i.e. sell), assigning a $10 price target. This figure suggests shares will decline ~34% over the next 12 months.