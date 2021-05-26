The Stephen Colbert vaccine mandate

Late-night show host Stephen Colbert is really excited this week. After more than a year, he will finally be welcoming live audiences back into the studio, something he’s apparently been missing quite a bit. But before you go line up for tickets at his studio in New York City, he wants to be very clear about the rules under the “new normal.” There won’t be any social distancing involved when the audiences return. They will pack the studio just like they used to. You also won’t have to wear a face mask in the audience, though you are welcome to do so if you wish. But there will be one pandemic-related requirement. Nobody gets in without providing proof of vaccination against COVID. (Best Life)