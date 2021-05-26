Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Belarus leader: Plane diversion protected passengers from possible bomb

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXz5T_0aBxkkh500
© Getty Images

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the face of international condemnation is doubling down on his claims that the interception of a flight over the country was caused by a bomb threat and not an attempt to arrest a dissident.

Lukashenko, in an address to the Belarusian Parliament, maintained he “acted lawfully and was protecting the people according to all international rules” before condemning the international community’s response to his detention of Rama Pratasevich, a 26-year-old opposition activist and journalist who was aboard the intercepted flight.

“As we predicted, ill-wishers from outside and inside the country have changed their ways of attacking our country,” Lukashenko said, according to state media. “They crossed many red lines, crossed the boundaries of common sense and human morality.”

The defense marked the latest development after Lukashenko sparked an international firestorm.

Belarusian authorities reportedly called in a bomb threat to force a Ryanair flight traveling from Greece to Lithuania to land once it was in Belarusian airspace, deploying a fighter jet to bring the plane to ground. Pratasevich was promptly detained upon his arrest, and no bomb was found on the flight.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994, with many critics labeling him Europe’s last dictator. Protests erupted across the country after his disputed win in the country's presidential election last year, but a harsh crackdown by police quelled the demonstrations.

Pratasevich, who had fled the country due to concerns of a government response over his activism, was seen in a video released by Belarus with what appeared to be bruises on his faces. In the video, he admitted to organizing protests in the country.

The international community has condemned the arrest, with the European Union already imposing additional economic sanctions on Belarus and President Biden suggesting he could follow suit.

"I join the many calls for an international investigation to ascertain the complete facts of the case. I welcome the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible, in close coordination with the European Union, other allies and partners, and international organizations," Biden said in a statement Monday.

"For months, the Belarusian people have made their voices heard—demanding democracy, respect for human rights, and the preservation of fundamental freedoms," he added. "I applaud the courage and determination of Belarusians fighting for basic rights, including journalists like Raman Pratasevich and opposition leaders like Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski. The United States will continue to stand with the people of Belarus in their struggle."

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusians#Lithuania#Government Authorities#European Parliament#State Police#The Belarusian Parliament#The European Union#Plane#Belarusian Airspace#Belarusian Authorities#Journalists#International Rules#Opposition Leaders#Country#Democracy#Passengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. Urges 'Extreme Caution' to Airlines Flying Passengers Over Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government advised airlines on Friday to use "extreme caution" when flying passengers over Belarus after authorities from that country forced diversion of a Ryanair flight and arrested a dissident journalist on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration's "Notice to Airmen" does not apply to cargo carriers such...
Politicsinvesting.com

Putin offers Belarus leader support against West in Ryanair plane standoff

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday offered his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko support in his standoff with the West over his handling of the grounding of a passenger jet and the arrest of a dissident blogger. The West has accused Belarus of piracy after Belarusian air traffic control...
Aerospace & DefenseBBC

Belarus plane: Russia accuses EU of risking passenger safety

Russia's foreign ministry has condemned the EU's call for Europe-based airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace, calling it completely irresponsible. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting after Russia had denied entry to two airlines that planned to avoid Belarus, said passenger safety was at risk. EU leaders had acted after Belarus forced a...
Protestswtaq.com

Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Belarus’s leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko’s government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a...
PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

Leaders of Russia and Belarus meet in Sochi

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko met in Russia. Earlier this week, Lukashenko ordered a fighter jet to intercept a passenger plane and force it to land in Minsk, after which Belarusian authorities arrested a couple of passengers, including opposition dissident Roman Protasevich. Countries across the globe condemned the move, and stopped planes from flying over Belarusian air space. Host Carol Hills speaks with Minsk-based political analyst Artyom Shraibman, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center.
PoliticsArkansas Online

Putin sympathizes with Belarus leader after EU sanctions

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed his counterpart from Belarus for talks Friday on forging closer ties amid Minsk's bruising showdown with the European Union over the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself increasingly isolated since flight...
Aerospace & Defensemilwaukeesun.com

FAA issues warning to passenger carriers to avoid Belarus airspace

The United States has called for air carriers to maintain "extreme caution" while flying over Belarus. This follows the diverting of a Ryanair flight and Belarus' arrest of a journalist onboard the plane. The May 28 notice excludes cargo carriers, including Fedex and UPS, from operating over Belarus. WASHINGTON D.C.:...
EuropeThe Guardian

EU bans Belarus planes from its airspace over activist arrest

The EU has banned Belarusian carriers from its airspace and airports over the forced landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 and arrest of the opposition activist and journalist Raman Pratasevich. EU ambassadors agreed during a meeting on Friday to require member states to deny the country’s carriers landing and taking off...
ProtestsBeaumont Enterprise

Belarus opposition leader unveils memorial to Polish freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader on Friday helped unveil a new monument commemorating Solidarity, the Polish trade union and freedom movement that played a historic role in the collapse of communism in eastern Europe. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate to challenge longtime dictator Aleksander Lukashenko in...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Belarus opposition leader calls for more U.S. sanctions

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday she had asked the United States for further sanctions on individuals and companies supporting the Belarus government. The Biden administration said on Friday it was drawing up a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government following the former...
ProtestsPosted by
TheStreet

Press Leaders Protest Stifling Of Media In Belarus

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the National Press Club and the NPC Journalism Institute said on Thursday that Aleksandr Lukashenko, the ruler of Belarus, must cease his long-running crackdown on free expression. Lukashenko has repressed an opposition movement and media professionals in Belarus since contested elections there...
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Belarus opposition leader urges international probe of govt

PRAGUE — (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader has called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute crimes reportedly committed by the government and its longtime authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger to Lukashenko in last year's disputed presidential election in Belarus,...
Politicsmacaubusiness.com

EU condemns Russia’s ‘unfounded’ ban on Navalny groups

The European Union on Thursday denounced a Russian court ruling that branded “extremist” the political organisations of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and barred them from working. “Yesterday’s ruling by a Moscow Court to label Mr Alexei Navalny’s organisations as ‘extremist groups’ marks the most serious effort to date by...
Celebritiescalvertjournal.com

Polish actor hijacks EU awards speech to scream in solidarity with Belarus

Polish actor Bartosz Bielenia has used his appearance at the EU parliament to stage a protest against ongoing political repression in Belarus. The actor spent 60 seconds screaming into the microphone at Strasbourg’s European Parliament in solidarity with Belarusians protesting against the continued rule of president Alexander Lukashenko and his brutal crackdown on civilians.