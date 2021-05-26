Half of the T – Winning Team
B’ha’alotecha is perhaps the most event- filled parashiyot in the entire Torah. For weeks, now, we’ve been preparing to set forth on our journey from Mt. Sinai through the desert to Eretz Yisrael, and now, we finally shove off! But there are so many last-minute details to attend to, so the first few passages of the parasha deal with taking care of all these final details. Then comes the famous “reversed nuns” – two backward nun letters floating apart from the Torah text, effectively bracketing words which, themselves, bracket our reading of the Torah each week on Shabbat morning in shul.www.jewishpress.com