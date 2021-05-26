Culinary Diplomacy

Memorial Day Weekend heralds the start of summer with barbeques, hiking, swimming and all the summertime activities Americans across the country look forward to. Here in the Pikes Peak region, with the presence of military bases and many retired military personnel, I am often reminded what Memorial Day really means. It is a day to remember our fallen soldiers; those men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. Whether they died when this great experiment in democracy began over 200 years ago, or perished while serving bravely in the Civil War, or were casualties of more recent conflicts such as WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, or more recently in the Middle East, they must to be remembered for their bravery and sacrifice.