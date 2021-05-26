Cancel
Culinary Diplomacy

Cover picture for the articleNabra Nelson: Salaam alaikum. Welcome to Kunafa and Shay, a podcast produced for HowlRound Theatre Commons, a free and open platform for theatremakers worldwide. Kunafa and Shay discusses and analyzes contemporary and historical Middle Eastern and North African, or MENA, theatre from across the region. Marina J Bergenstock: I’m Marina.

Politicsdfwi.org

Human Rights & Citizen Diplomacy

Reposted from Fort Worth Sister Cities International. Fort Worth Sister Cities International brings international attention to Fort Worth with its nine sister cities in China, Eswatini, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and Mexico since 1985. This month Fort Worth Sister Cities International will bring Roger Mark de Souza, Chief...
Foreign Policy

US, China decline Pakistan's 'Mango diplomacy'

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): United States, China along with several other countries have declined to accept mangoes that Pakistan had dispatched to heads of over 32 countries as part of its "Mango diplomacy" initiative. Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday dispatched boxes of the fruit but countries like US...
U.S. Politics

Biden-Putin Summit and Swiss Hotel Diplomacy

International Geneva is abuzz with the announcement of a Biden-Putin summit during Joe Biden’s first trip outside the United States as president. After meetings of the G-7 in Cornwall, and NATO and the European Union in Brussels, Biden will come to the City of Calvin in mid- June to meet with the Russian president. The Geneva excitement harkens to memories of the Reagan-Gorbachev summit in 1985, which is considered a major step in the end of the Cold War. (Hopefully, it will not harken to the Hillary Clinton-Lavrov reset button failure in Geneva in 2009.) It also is a major victory for Geneva’s reputation as the Rome of multilateralism and Switzerland’s historic neutrality.
Health

What India’s Failed ‘Vaccine Diplomacy’ Means for the Region

For the past few weeks, the world has been grappling with stories and visuals coming out of India. The images of COVID patients gasping for oxygen have become the symbol of India’s crumbling healthcare infrastructure. From international media to Indian opposition, everyone is pointing the finger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his failure in tackling the pandemic in the densely populated country. While the number of deaths and cases are going up, Modi’s popularity and credibility are going down.
Politics

The Chagos Islands: a millstone around the neck of British diplomacy

Your editorial (The Guardian view on Britain and the Chagos Islands: time for justice, 1 June) made a powerful case for bringing an end to a relic of the cold war and 56 years of colonial rule. The Chagos dispute has become a millstone round the neck of British diplomacy. Governments since then have failed to deal with it, choosing to hand on to their successors a mounting bill for domestic and international litigation (about £12m) and a dark stain on Britain’s human rights record. The exile of a people is a crime against humanity under the Rome statute of the international criminal court.
Agriculture

Arab world to welcome new poultry association

You might hear a new trade body referenced over coming conversation about poultry trade, especially if you are talking about the chicken business in the Arab world, and that name will be The Union of Arab Poultry Producers, or the UAPP. This new association comprises representatives from the various poultry...
Exercising checkbook diplomacy at the WHO

Leave it to the World Health Organization (WHO) to insist that the only way to prevent the next pandemic is for its member states to relinquish control over the organization’s budget and programming. That is, despite mounting evidence that WHO’s governance and prioritization deficiencies exacerbated the COVID-19 crisis. And yet, this was the key takeaway during the WHO’s recently concluded annual agenda setting meeting, one which coincided with a precipitous decline in U.S. influence over the global health body.
World

China’s vaccine diplomacy strengthens Cambodia ties

Almost one in five Cambodians has already received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, catapulting the nation past wealthier, bigger Southeast Asian neighbors. Like the doses, the success story is labeled “Made in China.”. Already one of China’s closest allies, Cambodia began inoculations with a bigger donation of vaccines from China...
Opinion/O'Rourke: US must embrace diplomacy, trust — and peace

Like every American octogenarian, Jack O’Rourke, of Narragansett, has been witness to one third of his nation’s existence. Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir apparent to the Austro-Hungarian throne, and his beloved wife, Sophie, boarded an open car in a motorcade at the Sarajevo train station en route to a ceremony at city hall on their 14th wedding anniversary, Sunday, June 28, 1914.
China

A ‘lovable’ China? Xi Jinping urges ‘modest and humble’ diplomacy

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Xi Jinping urged Chinese officials to create a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image for the country, in a sign that Beijing may be looking to smooth its hard-edged diplomatic approach.
Food & Drinks

Cat’s Corner: A Memorial Day Weekend Culinary Celebration

Memorial Day Weekend heralds the start of summer with barbeques, hiking, swimming and all the summertime activities Americans across the country look forward to. Here in the Pikes Peak region, with the presence of military bases and many retired military personnel, I am often reminded what Memorial Day really means. It is a day to remember our fallen soldiers; those men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. Whether they died when this great experiment in democracy began over 200 years ago, or perished while serving bravely in the Civil War, or were casualties of more recent conflicts such as WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, or more recently in the Middle East, they must to be remembered for their bravery and sacrifice.
Religion

Ancient table scraps offer a on Jewish culinary heritage

The kashrut is the name given to a set of dietary rules in the Jewish Torah. Together, they outline the foods Jewish people can and cannot eat and restrict the consumption of non-kosher foods. Among the most commonly cited are foods like bacon, shrimp, and depending on the time of...
World

Serbia’s Vaccine Diplomacy Can Build Balkan Trust

Serbia is working to make this a reality, one jab at a time. While the coronavirus pandemic has amplified divisions in most areas of the world, the Balkans are becoming less Balkanized. By expanding cooperation in times of crisis, the region is proving that it can prioritize its citizens’ health over historical differences and contemporary geopolitics, which is creating the conditions for improved regional integration.
Minorities

Netflix's delicious new series is about Black American culinary traditions

Food may just be the meaning of life. Whether it’s a glossy, tempting Studio Ghibli spread or an ugly but immensely comforting depression meal, the cultural importance of our daily nourishment should not be diminished. Netflix’s new documentary series, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, understands this better than most.
Watercrest Senior Living Group Strengthens Culinary Leadership Welcoming Sebastien Watteau As Area Director Of Culinary Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is pleased to welcome Sebastian Watteau in a newly created role as Area Director of Culinary Operations, solidifying Watercrest standards of culinary excellence in each of their senior living communities across the southeastern United States. Watteau joins the...