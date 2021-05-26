Cancel
Norwegian Cruise Line Releases Restart Plans for Eight Cruise Ships

By Emrys Thakkar
cruisehive.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line has released deployment details for another eight cruise ships across different homeports around the world including from the US. The additional deployments follow NCL’s previous announcement on resuming cruises to Alaska out of Seattle starting in August 2021. Eight NCL Cruise Ships Restarting This Fall. As the...

www.cruisehive.com
Public Healthsrnnews.com

Cruise lines say no change in sailing plans after new COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corp will push ahead with a return to cruises this summer despite two guests onboard a test run for Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Millennium ship testing positive for COVID-19. A year after several cruise ships were host to major coronavirus outbreaks and with large numbers of Americans now vaccinated, cruise lines have been striving to get business going.
Public Healthcruzely.com

Carnival Reveals $50 Fee for Virus Test if Unvaccinated (Waived July & August)

The incentive to get your shot just got even greater. In a letter to guests seeking an exemption aboard upcoming vaccinated cruises, Carnival said unvaccinated passengers will require testing at embarkation and debarkation, which will cost $50 per person. For now, the cruise line is waiving the fee on its first cruises that return in July and August.
Public Healthcruiseindustrynews.com

U.S. Cruise Restart: Which Cruise Lines Require COVID-19 Vaccination?

Several cruise lines are on their way back to U.S. homeports this summer. Cruise Industry News has studied some of the major players' COVID-19 vaccine policies and restart plans. Royal Caribbean International. Ships: Freedom of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Mariner...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Changing Colors: Major Cruise Brands Introduce New Liveries

Cruise lines are embracing new hull art and ship liveries in an effort to stand out, as highlighted by Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, which are both embracing new paint schemes on their ships. Carnival Cruise Line. This year Carnival Cruise Line became the latest brand to introduce...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Here Are The Cruise Lines Back in Service in June

After months on hold, the cruise industry is quickly mounting its comeback. Many cruise ships are set to reenter service later this summer, but some are already sailing for several cruise lines. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest information. Royal Caribbean International. Royal Caribbean was one of the first...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta couple set to sail first cruise since pandemic

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta couple said they jumped at the opportunity to set sail on the seas as Royal Caribbean launches its first few cruises from North America since the pandemic hit. "As soon as we saw the opportunity to cruise again we jumped at it because that’s our...
Fort Lauderdale, FLcruisehive.com

New Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arrives at Homeport

Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship has arrived at her new homeport of Port Everglades, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel arrived in the U.S. for the very first time last week in Port Canaveral. Odyssey of the Seas Arrives Home. After arriving in the U.S....
Public HealthAOL Corp

Two Royal Caribbean cruise passengers test positive for Covid-19

Two passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Thursday. Celebrity Millennium, which is part of Celebrity Cruises owned by the Royal Caribbean Group, was the first cruise ship to sail out of North America since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Celebrity Cruises said in a news release.
Public Healthfinancialbuzz.com

Passengers Test Positive for COVID on First Cruise Voyage Out of North America

Two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millenium, owned by Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), have tested positive for COVID-19. This ship set sail last Saturday from St. Maarten with 500 passengers on board. In fact, this voyage marked one of the first times a cruise liner set sail out of North America since the height of the pandemic. Royal Caribbean had set strict guidelines for its new voyages, requiring all crew members and passengers over the age of 16 to show proof of full vaccination and present a negative COVID test 72 hours before departing. As the ship made its return to St. Maarten, the passengers, who shared a room together, tested positive as the staff conducted an end-of-cruise COVID screening. The two are asymptomatic, but have been placed in isolation until the ship is scheduled to return to St. Maarten on Saturday. “We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation,” the company stated.
EconomyTravel Weekly

Next wave of US summer restart revealed by Carnival Cruise Line

Plans for the next wave of a summer restart of US sailings has been outlined by Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival plans to operate the August sailings with vaccinated passengers. New ship Mardi Gras will make its delayed entry into service with pre-inaugural sailings from July 31 from Port Canaveral to the eastern and western Caribbean. The ship will be named at a later date.
Public Healthseatrade-cruise.com

Unvaccinated adult cruisers can expect to pay for tests: Royal Caribbean

The line isn't mandating vaccination for its five ships set to sail from Florida in July and August. 'It is strongly recommended that guests set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible,' a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said. 'Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols at their own expense. These expenses are still being finalized.'
Industrycruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean CEO Clears Up Complicated Vaccine Protocols

Royal Caribbean has received its fair share of criticism regarding its onboard policies for vaccinations, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 related issues. So much so that President and CEO Michael Bayley posted to clarify everything. Bayley said the cruise line, and he personally, had received numerous, sometimes rude, sometimes scary, messages...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Vessels Making Technical Calls in Antigua

Antigua Cruise Port has reported technical calls by the Enchantment of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas on Thursday, June 10. The two Royal Caribbean vessels are on their way to dry dock and wet dock locations for general inspection and maintenance. As with other recent technical calls, no passengers were aboard the vessels, and the crew remained on board.
Lifestylecruiseradio.net

Princess Cruises’ New App Feature Connects Guests and Crew

Princess Cruises has announced a new service that allows passengers to call a crew member to their location to make an in-person request for assistance. Best of all, the new service is free. The service, called CrewCall, is available on cabin TVs as well as the MedallionClass app, and uses...
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas arrives to its new home in a Florida first

Royal Caribbean has finally let a Quantum-class ship home port in Florida for the first time with the arrival of Odyssey of the Seas to Port Everglades. The first ship in the line’s innovative class, Quantum of the Seas, debuted in 2016, and it wasn’t until this fifth ship in the Quantum series, that the company decided to let cruise fans in the Sunshine State have easy access.