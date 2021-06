Instead of sitting in the house, go all out and dance to the sounds from Stanley Kubrix with his latest release on Dark Shades Records!. Rising artist Stanley Kurbix entered the house scene in style with his phat beats, heavy basslines, and hip-hop-infused vocals guiding the way. Since breaking onto the scene, his releases have been featured on labels such as Slightly Sizzled, Ole Groove, and Manitox, to name a few. Now, he’s looked to Dark Shades Records for his latest two-track EP, All Out, which includes a feature from Benny Bace as well.