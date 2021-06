We’ve seen lots of stories about the various types of cable-suspended cameras over the years, from punts and passes hitting wires to great usages for kick returns and foggy games to questionable main-angle usages to attempts to bring those cameras into other sports. But what happened ahead of the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich Tuesday stood out. A Greenpeace activist paraglided into the stadium with a parachute covered in slogans, but got caught on the Spidercam. Here’s footage of that from Max Merrill of Deutsche Welle: