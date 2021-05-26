Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Memorial day travelers to pay highest gas prices since 2014

By From Staff Reports
spiritofjefferson.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — Motorists hitting the road this week to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer will be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014. The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend. Over the past weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. While barely cheaper on the week, the average is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year.

www.spiritofjefferson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Gas Prices#Memorial Day#Mobile Phone#Aaa#Americans#The Colonial Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Cars
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Michigan Statewhmi.com

Michigan Gas Prices Hit Highest Price In Seven Years

Livingston County motorists and others across the state are likely feeling pain at the pump as of late as gas prices have hit their highest point since 2014. AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland says the state average for regular unleaded gas is currently $3.17 per gallon – which is up about 15 cents compared to this same time last week. She says the last time prices were that high was in October of 2014 but prices have been averaging around $3 a gallon since 2018.
Trafficcstoredecisions.com

Gas Prices Up 37% Since Start of 2021

According to AAA, the price of crude oil has increased to $70/bbl, its highest price since October 2018 and is now $23/bbl more expensive than it was this past January. Crude prices have steadily climbed this year along with optimism for the COVID-19 vaccine and the promising impact it will have for global gasoline demand.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Gas prices in Florida surge to highest point in nearly 7 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida continue to surge. AAA reported Monday that gas prices in the state have reached their highest point in nearly seven years. [TRENDING: 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s that massive tunnel thingy?]. Drivers in Florida are paying 17 cents more...
Trafficnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gas prices continue to climb as crude oil hits highest price in almost 3 years

Jun. 15—As crude oil increases to its highest prices in nearly three years, causing gas prices to continue to climb. Crude oil hit $70/bbl Monday, it's highest price since October 2018, according to AAA. Gas in the Miami Valley was at $3.08, with drivers seeing an average jump of 19 cents compared to last week and 20 cents compared to last month.
Trafficamazingmadison.com

Summer travel and gas prices both increase

As more people hit the road and summer travel in and around the state increases, so are the gas prices. Shawn Steward with Triple “A” South Dakota says prices are much higher than a year ago. Steward says that fuel demand may lead to price spikes and spot shortages in...
Trafficyoursun.com

Gas prices jumped 10+ cents in a week - highest since 2014

Florida drivers last week saw prices at the pump jump 12 cents — the most expensive since 2014, according to AAA. But there's some good news: "Pump prices appear to have settled after their jump last week and are even beginning to ease — very slightly — in some areas," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
Traveleastcountytoday.net

AAA: Independence Day Travel Rebounds to Second-Highest Travel Volume on Record

WALNUT CREEK — A year after COVID-19 shutdown summer travel, Independence Day (July 1-5) travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day...
Georgia Statethecentersquare.com

Georgia gas prices still bouncing back after Colonial Pipeline hack

(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Georgia have stayed on the rise more than six weeks after the Colonial Pipeline attack. The average gas price in the state is $2.89 per gallon for regular fuel and $3.55 per gallon for premium fuel, AAA reports show. On May 4, a few days before the Colonial hack, the average regular fuel price was $2.70 cents per gallon, 19 cents less than today.
Georgia StateCBS 46

AAA: Ga. motorist could see fluctuating gas prices as summer travel ramps up

ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia gas prices held steady, compared to a week ago. According to AAA, Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is the same as one week ago, and seven cents less than last month. One year ago, during the pandemic, the average price was under $2.00 per gallon.
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Petroleum analyst expects gas prices in Ohio to rise in coming days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have been a big talker, garnering a lot of attention nationwide in recent weeks. "I think the odds are very high that we see again prices take a nice big jump up in the next couple of days, and that could bring Ohio prices to a new 2021 high, potentially reaching $3.09 a gallon at some point in the next few days," Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, said.
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

Georgia Gas Price Update: Holding Steady, See Lowest in Your Area

Georgia’s gas prices haven’t seen any jumps lately. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas has been holding pretty steady, only seeing small fluctuations. For Georgians, the price today is $2.899, which is not much different than a week ago at $2.908. The average nationally is $3.072 today, compared to $3.075 a week ago. A month ago, Georgia was only 3 cent higher and nationally 4 cent lower.