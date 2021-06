As part of the ten days of drama, Jeff Gorton was fired as GM of the Rangers last week. He had been GM since Glen Sather stepped down as GM of the Rangers in 2015. Gorton had been with the Rangers since 2007 as a scout. He was a scout for one year, followed by Director of Player Personnel for three years. He was then named Assistant GM in 2011. Jeff Gorton had a nearly six year tenure as GM of the Rangers, where his moves oversaw the fall and rebuild of the New York Rangers.