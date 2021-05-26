Flexpoint Sensor Systems Receives Largest Purchase Orders Year to Date as the Virtual Reality Market Expected to Reach in Excess of $60 Billion by 2028

Critical care equipment such as a ventilator, volumetric infusion pump and oxygen delivery system is either utilized during surgery or in Intensive Care Units, known as ICU to support the patient. This equipment help stabilize the airway, breathing, and circulation of patients and keep a close check on them. The rising prevalence of chronic medical conditions was one of the reasons for the boost of the critical care equipment market. However, in 2020 the scenario changed with the spread of a new disease known as COVID-19. As of May 20th 2020, more than 5.08 million people across the globe have been sickened and more than 329,239 have been decreased due to Coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 cases in the US as of May 20th 2020 has surged to 1.59 million, followed by Russia with 0.308 million and Brazil with 0.293 million. Rising COVID-19 cases will fuel the adoption of clinical care equipment as it has spread across the world, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) community must prepare for the challenges associated with this pandemic. COVID-19 is responsible for huge deaths around the world and still no cure has been found till today. The deteriorating health of the patients leads to the shift of the COVID-19 patients to the ICU. The affected patients are outnumbering the availability of the beds in both ICU and hospitals. In countries such as Italy doctors have to take a tough call to whom ventilator can be provided due to the utter shortage of it. The world is going through a crisis.