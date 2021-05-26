Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Receives Largest Purchase Orders Year to Date as the Virtual Reality Market Expected to Reach in Excess of $60 Billion by 2028

albuquerqueexpress.com
 29 days ago

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce it has recently received its largest orders to date from global market virtual reality leaders, Manus VR and Neofect. Flexpoint's Bend Sensor® is in high demand as the Virtual Reality (VR) market continues to grow at a rapid rate. These orders represent over 3,000 custom sensors for delivery as quickly as possible and we expect them to lead to a continued growth in these industries. These relationships, along with a number of other relationships, were established a number of years ago and continue to blossom.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Innovation#Draper#Flxt#Bend Sensor#Medstar Health#Stanford Healthcare#Orthosis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Audi
News Break
Technology
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Telecom API Market To Reach $435.6 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Telecom API - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market To Reach $4.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "User and Entity Behavior Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Video Gamescdcgamingreports.com

GoldenRace’s online virtual sports to reach U.S. market through Kindred

GoldenRace and Kindred Group have signed an agreement to provide new online virtual sports to the U.S. market. Once GoldenRace receives its first license in the country, Kindred will start offering virtual sports and number games to U.S. online players through its platforms. After a detailed study of local players’...
Marketsdestinationcrm.com

Chatbot Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026

Research firm MarketsandMarkets projects the worldwide chatbot market to grow from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $10.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5 percent. One of the factors contributing to the growth of the chatbot market is the increase in focus on customer engagement...
Marketstimebusinessnews.com

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor System Market | Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor System Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Virtual Reality in Education Market Technology, New Innovations, Forecast Report to 2026

Global “Virtual Reality in Education Market” report initially gives the overview of the industry with basic outline, descriptions, classifications, applications and types, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analysed the world's main region market situations, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast of the Virtual Reality in Education market.
Marketshelpnetsecurity.com

Worldwide server market reaching $20.9 billion during 1Q21

The worldwide server market grew 12% year over year to $20.9 billion during the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21), according to IDC. Worldwide server shipments grew 8.3% year over year to nearly 2.8 million units in 1Q21. Sales of volume servers were up 15.4% to $17.3 billion during the quarter,...
MarketsZDNet

SSD market to reach $51.5 billion in revenue by 2025: IDC

The International Data Corporation is expecting an increase in worldwide solid state drive (SSD) revenue and shipments over the next four years, according to a newly published forecast of the market. The IDC said SSD unit shipments are expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Medical Equipment Rental Expected To Reach Market Value USD 65.4 billion by 2026: Covering Covid-19 Analysis

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, has recently published a report titled “Medical Equipment Rental Market (By Product: Surgical Equipment, Durable Medical Equipment [Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety and Medical Furniture, Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices], Storage and Transport; By End-user: Personal/Homecare, Institutional, Hospitals) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” offers detailed insights on the Medical Equipment Rental Market entailing insights on its different market segments.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Facebook to test ad placement for its virtual reality system

There's virtual reality as a place to have fun playing games. There's VR as a place to experience otherwise out-of-reach environments. There's VR as a place to interact with others in virtual space. And now, there's VR as a place to be bombarded by sponsors' messages. Driving the news: Facebook...
Healthrenewableenergyzone.com

Global Critical Care Equipment’s Demand owing to COVID-19 Impact is expected to reach US$ 40,378.7 million in 2020, compared to US$ 27,360.0 million in 2019. The US is expected to be the largest market during the 2020 period

Critical care equipment such as a ventilator, volumetric infusion pump and oxygen delivery system is either utilized during surgery or in Intensive Care Units, known as ICU to support the patient. This equipment help stabilize the airway, breathing, and circulation of patients and keep a close check on them. The rising prevalence of chronic medical conditions was one of the reasons for the boost of the critical care equipment market. However, in 2020 the scenario changed with the spread of a new disease known as COVID-19. As of May 20th 2020, more than 5.08 million people across the globe have been sickened and more than 329,239 have been decreased due to Coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 cases in the US as of May 20th 2020 has surged to 1.59 million, followed by Russia with 0.308 million and Brazil with 0.293 million. Rising COVID-19 cases will fuel the adoption of clinical care equipment as it has spread across the world, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) community must prepare for the challenges associated with this pandemic. COVID-19 is responsible for huge deaths around the world and still no cure has been found till today. The deteriorating health of the patients leads to the shift of the COVID-19 patients to the ICU. The affected patients are outnumbering the availability of the beds in both ICU and hospitals. In countries such as Italy doctors have to take a tough call to whom ventilator can be provided due to the utter shortage of it. The world is going through a crisis.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Applied UV Receives $850K Order For Air Purification System

Infection control technology company Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has announced receiving orders over $850 thousand for its Airocide consumer and commercial air purification systems. Applied received the order from 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals, its exclusive distributor within Africa. 3Sixty agreed to an upfront binding purchase commitment of a minimum of $3.5...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Passenger Information System Market projected to reach $41.0 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.2%

According to a new market research report "Passenger Information System Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location (On Board and In Station), Transportation Mode (Railways (Trains and Trams), Roadways, and Airways and Waterways), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 24.1 billion in 2021 to USD 41.0 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Passenger Information System (PIS) market include the rise in demand for intelligent public transportation systems, including real-time transit information of passengers, extensive usage of smartphones and other handheld devices with increased connectivity, increase in the usage of advertising and information systems, advancements in the technological landscape to enhance the passenger experience, and a surge in urban population and traffic in public transportation systems.