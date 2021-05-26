Back Again: Buy Hilton Points With A 100% Bonus (5 Nights In The Maldives For $1,900)

I enjoy the heavyweight hotel loyalty programs. The offerings from chains like Hilton, Hyatt, Wyndham, Radisson, and IHG subsidize the vast majority of my lodging needs. But by falling overly in love with these programs, we can lose sight of another huge win – all those other properties who don’t participate. Sure, some other properties may have a niche program for loyalists, but nothing compared to the big chains’ versions. I’m focusing today on why I try to routinely stay in what I’ll call “other properties” in this article (or consider them, at least). Perhaps a few of you can benefit from looking past the big hotel loyalty programs now and then, also.