4-5-6-1 In the opener on the Saturday night card scheduled to go postward not long after the Preakness Stakes is made official, #4 Miss Wave (3-1) looks primed for her second victory of the season for owner-trainer-breeder John McKee. #5 Lady Licious (10-1) certainly merits an upset chance in here for trainer Ollie Figgins III of Dance to Bristol fame while seeking her first win in four seasonal tries. #6 Privately (7-5) has been idle since winning consecutive starts in the fall of 2019 and may need a start or two before regaining her winning ways for trainer Javier Contreras. #1 Undeniable Touch (7-2) exits allowance company for trainer Anthony Farrior and will be dangerous here despite rail draw.