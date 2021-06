Montana added 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more resident have died from the virus. The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Montana dropped to 1,098, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website, down from 1,147 the previous day. The two deaths reported by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, residents of Gallatin and Yellowstone counties, brought the statewide death toll of the pandemic to 1,597 people.