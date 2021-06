Josh Crews could be quick on the draw with a pen. Take his “Rosalita,” the page-and-a-splash story prefacing this year’s 10th-anniversary annual anthology of student writing that bears his name: in just a few broad strokes, two friends heading for the Bahamas board a boat that appeared to be in distress. It’s a trap. A violent coke-trundling man, his gun and his Rosalita want the two friends to take them to America. Big fight. Rosalita and her man (to whom she’d “administered a kiss that was in no way sisterly” before hell broke loose) end up overboard, presumably dead. But the two friends’ boat is sinking. “Throwing the bare essentials into a cooler, they put on flippers and started swimming. As the sun set, they were stroking out west—toward the mainland.”