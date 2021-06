The jury trial for an alleged meth dealer is scheduled for Aug. 3 in the U.S. District Court for the NMI. Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered the trial date on June 1. Eugene Ka Lok Wong is in court on one count of “possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of attempt to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.”