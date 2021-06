It wasn’t that long ago that Abby Colbert was tearing up cross country courses and tracks around the state, a star distance runner for Jefferson High School. Her impressive career was paused around track season of her senior year as tendonitis in her hip caused struggles to push on for the longer distances she was used to, but going through recovery process and getting moving on her collegiate career at WVU, Colbert continued to work her way through smaller injuries and tweaks before hanging her shoes up after cross country season of 2018.