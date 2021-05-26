Cancel
Summit County, CO

Steamboat defeats Summit boys lacrosse 11-3

By Antonio Olivero
Summit Daily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summit High School varsity boys lacrosse team dropped to 0-4 on the season Monday, May 24, in an 11-3 loss at Steamboat Springs. Tigers head coach Matty Marks said Tuesday, May 25, that the shorthanded Tigers are struggling with endurance due to a lack of numbers to go against the active offenses of teams like Steamboat. The Tigers struggled all of the game at the faceoff X and held much less time of possession to score as a result. The Sailors jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Tigers senior Matt Shafer scored to get Summit on the board.

