Varsity Softball won their first Regional game at Kewaskum on Monday, June 14th. Port got the bats firing in the top of the fourth when Kate Cavanaugh’s double scored pinch runner Rachel Krueger. Ashley Zygowski then scored on a passed ball. JoJo Czarnecki’s bunt scored Cavanaugh to give Port a 3-0 lead. The Pirates added one more run in the fifth when Peyton Mueller-Stenz hit a solo homerun. They scored 4 more runs in the 7th to secure an 8-3 win. Ava Mrozek went 3 for 4 at the plate. Peyton Mueller-Stenz went 2 for 4 with a double and a homerun. Starting pitcher Ashley Zygowski went 2 for 4 at the plate. She held Kewaskum to 4 hits, with 12 strikeouts and 3 walks. Port will play New Berlin West away on Wednesday, June 16th.