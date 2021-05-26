Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

albuquerqueexpress.com
 29 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, announces an early-bird purchase incentive for the next generation of its Binovi Touch, the Binovi Touch Elite. The Binovi Touch Elite is the culmination of extensive development work to improve on the existing Binovi Touch, based on customer feedback. The Elite benefits from new manufacturing processes that enable incorporation of a number of design improvements.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Bird#Startup#Visn#The Binovi Touch Elite#Oklahoma State Baseball#Xhockey#Eli Wilson Goaltending#Gpg Consulting#Cto#Esports Gamers#Saas#Mirror#Lulu#Ecommerce#Company#Vera#Cavt#Sports Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Lululemon
News Break
MLS
News Break
Electronics
News Break
NCAA
Related
Video Gamesivlogyt.com

Back 4 Blood Pre-order Available Now

Back 4 Blood is an upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Turtle Rock Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It is slated for release on October 12, 2021, for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Back 4 Blood Standard Edition – PlayStation...
Video Gamesivlogyt.com

Battlefield 2042 Pre-order Available Now

Battlefield 2042 is an upcoming first-person shooter video game developed by EA DICE and published by Electronic Arts. It is the seventeenth installment in the Battlefield series. It will be available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and Series S. Battlefield 2042 set...
Video Gamesivlogyt.com

Riders Republic Pre-order Available Now

The Riders Republic is an upcoming sports video game developed by Ubisoft Annecy and published by Ubisoft. The game is set to be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S on September 2, 2021. Riders Republic Standard Edition – PlayStation...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker now available for order

In April, Microsoft announced the new Modern USB-C Speaker that will offer high-quality audio for meetings, calls and casual music listening. Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker is now available for order from Microsoft Store for $99.99. The Modern USB-C Speaker is Microsoft Teams certified and comes with a powerful speaker driver,...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

NieR: Reincarnation is now Available for Pre-Order on Android

The mobile version of the smash-hit slasher Nier, Nier: Reincarnation is now available for pre-order on the Google Play Store. So you can get it all queued up to download when it launches. There’s also a chance that if you pre-register you’ll get early access to the game, which is...
ElectronicsCNET

Best Ring deals available now for Prime Day 2021: Get $170 off a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't kick off until June 21, but there's already a host of excellent deals to be had. Here we're zeroing in on some early home security deals from Amazon brands Ring and Blink. Many of the discounts on Ring and Blink security cameras are currently expired, but could return for Prime Day next week.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

HomePod Mini Now Available to Order in New Zealand

Apple this week made the HomePod mini available to order in New Zealand, with pricing set at $159 including tax. Available in Space Gray and White, the speaker currently faces a 2-3 weeks shipping estimate in the country. Apple confirmed the HomePod mini would be launching in additional countries during...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

AIR Music Technology plugin bundles on sale for $9.99 USD

AIR Music Technology has launched a Summer Sale with discounts of up to 97% off on selected plugin bundles for a limited time only. The following collections are included in the promotion:. AIR Power Pack: Hybrid 3, Velvet and Mini Grand. AIR Essential Synths Pack: Vacuum Pro, Loom 2 and...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Novation Circuit Rhythm Sampling Groovebox Now Available To Pre-Order

Novation today officially introduced the Circuit Rhythm, the third groovebox in the Circuit family. The Circuit Rhythm keeps the streamlined grid-based sequencing interface of the original Circuit, but focuses on sampling and sample sequencing. Instead of offering two synthesis and 4 drum tracks, the Circuit Rhythm features 8 Flexible Sample Tracks.
Electronicsredsharknews.com

Nauticam announces new Sony FX3 professional underwater housing

Underwater camera housing experts, Nauticam, has announced a new housing for Sony’s FX3 cinema camera. The Nauticam FX3 has been made available for pre-order. The housing has been designed to make using the camera as intuitive as possible, with ultra high quality optics and the ability to take Naiticam’s other accessories such as its range of housings for external monitor/recorders.
Technologydallassun.com

Babe Ruth League Players Gain Access to Online Version of Binovi Touch

Leveling up game-time skills with proven neuro-visual technology. TORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families across 3,000 leagues, led by approximately 3,500 coaches across the country, through a web-based version of the product. This online version emulates several of the featured protocols available within the physical Binovi Touch hardware, designed to improve vision and cognitive performance among athletes, organizers, coaches, and umpires. Binovi is recognized as the official vision training partner for Babe Ruth League.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Logitech Combo Touch keyboard now available for iPad Air 4

Logitech has debuted a new Combo Touch keyboard for Apple's 4th-generation iPad Air model that was released in 2020. The Logitech Combo Touch is a folio-style keyboard case that includes a trackpad, offering a cheaper alternative to Apple's own Magic Keyboard. It's currently available for a range of iPad models, including the 2020 iPad Air as of Wednesday.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox Series X: Pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console at Amazon

Update: Amazon is taking pre-orders for its next restock of the Xbox Series X. Find out more below.We’re six months into the launch of the Xbox Series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox Series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink gaming headset

If you are in the market for a pink gaming headset you’ll be pleased to know that HyperX has added a Pink Colorway gaming headset to its range of Cloud Stinger gear priced at just $50. The HyperX gaming headset is now available to purchase throughout the United States and features dynamic, 50 mm with neodymium magnets, a circumaural, closed back design and a frequency response of 18Hz-23,000Hz. The gaming headset has been rated at 30 mW with a maximum of 500 mW.
Video GamesIGN

Rainbow Six Extraction India Price Listed, Pre-Orders Live Now

Ubisoft’s co-op shooter Rainbow Six Extraction has an India price and editions listed for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Pre-orders for Rainbow Six Extraction are live now on the PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store. The Rainbow Six Extraction price is Rs. 4,999 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The PC version via Epic Games Store is Rs. 2,999. There’s a deluxe edition too that’s Rs. 3,999 on PC and Rs. 5,999 on consoles. Pre-order bonuses include the Orbital Decay bundle.
Video GamesSiliconera

Demon Throttle Switch Copy Pre-orders Available Now

The final announcement made during Devolver Digital’s 2021 showcase involved a special sort of release. In 2022, Demon Throttle will only be available physically for the Nintendo Switch. However, the company announced that pre-orders will be taken now. It also confirmed there will be no limits on how many will be made, so everyone who wants a copy can get one from Special Reserve Games.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Skyward Sword HD Pre-Order Bonus Available from My Nintendo UK

The release date for Skyward Sword HD is drawing near, and there’s no doubt that Zelda fans are itching to get their hands on the game and all the awesome accessories and merchandise associated with it. Poised to satisfy, Nintendo have announced a pre-order bonus exclusive to UK residents who purchase the game before it officially hits the shelves.