Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't kick off until June 21, but there's already a host of excellent deals to be had. Here we're zeroing in on some early home security deals from Amazon brands Ring and Blink. Many of the discounts on Ring and Blink security cameras are currently expired, but could return for Prime Day next week.