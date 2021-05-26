Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, announces an early-bird purchase incentive for the next generation of its Binovi Touch, the Binovi Touch Elite. The Binovi Touch Elite is the culmination of extensive development work to improve on the existing Binovi Touch, based on customer feedback. The Elite benefits from new manufacturing processes that enable incorporation of a number of design improvements.