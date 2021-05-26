Son Of Convicted Murderer Faces Murder Charges Himself

Vancouver, Wash. — 17-year-old Brent Luyster Jr. is the son of Brent Luyster, the man convicted of killing three people in Woodland, Washington in 2017. Tuesday, Luyster Jr. made his first court appearance in Clark County court for the stabbing death of his stepfather. Court documents say Luyster Jr. went to a neighbor’s house in the early morning hours of Monday, May 24, 2021 saying his stepfather, Luther Moore, attacked him with a broom and that he had stabbed Moore and thought he was dead. The neighbor called 9-1-1.