Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodland, WA

Son Of Convicted Murderer Faces Murder Charges Himself

987thebull.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver, Wash. — 17-year-old Brent Luyster Jr. is the son of Brent Luyster, the man convicted of killing three people in Woodland, Washington in 2017. Tuesday, Luyster Jr. made his first court appearance in Clark County court for the stabbing death of his stepfather. Court documents say Luyster Jr. went to a neighbor’s house in the early morning hours of Monday, May 24, 2021 saying his stepfather, Luther Moore, attacked him with a broom and that he had stabbed Moore and thought he was dead. The neighbor called 9-1-1.

www.987thebull.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Woodland, WA
County
Clark County, WA
State
Washington State
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murderer#Profanity#Murder Charges#Outburst In Court#Court Documents#Faces#Man#Clark County Court#Wash#Early Morning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington StateNY Daily News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Saturday, extensively damaging both vehicles. According to KOMO News, less than a minute after Snohomish County deputy parked on the shoulder of a road and exited his vehicle at a crash site, the Tesla slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Washington StateKXL

Man Arrested In Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) – A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested at a New York City airport. Abidemi Rufai appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Posted by
MyNorthwest

Authorities make first arrest in Washington unemployment scam

Authorities arrested a Nigerian citizen suspected of playing a role in a scam that saw nearly $650 million get paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims in Washington state last spring. State Auditor responds to ESD’s claim that audit numbers are ‘inflated’. Abidemi Rufai, 42, was apprehended last Friday by authorities...
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Police Blotter: Third-degree assault arrest in Longview Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Crime — Longview officers Thursday arrested Chenoa Volpe, 23, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree...