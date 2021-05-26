Cancel
Altavista, VA

The case against dairy

By Lynda Pinto-Torres, Columnist and Correspondent
altavistajournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several years my husband and I were pescatarians—we ate vegetables, legumes, fruit, whole grains, seafood, eggs, and dairy products but no poultry, lamb, pork, or game. At the time, it seemed all right to me to drink milk and eat cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and butter. After all, no animal had to die if I ate them, or so I thought. But when I learned that on dairy farms, newborn calves are separated from their distraught mothers and sent to be sold or slaughtered, I stopped eating all dairy. My husband, too.

