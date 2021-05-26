Datacy Raises $2.4M to Power Ethical and Transparent Data Exchanges
Company Emerges From Stealth To Provide a Data Marketplace Where Users Control Their Own Data and Get Paid To Share It With Businesses. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Most people don't know what happens to their data online. Data exchanges are secretive and complicated, controlled by a handful of companies who reap all the financial benefits. Today, consumer data startup Datacy is announcing that it secured $2.4 million in seed funding to insert transparency into data exchanges and give more power - and dollars - back to individuals.www.albuquerqueexpress.com