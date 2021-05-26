Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger Would Not Support McCarthy as Speaker

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 17 days ago

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told Politico that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is not fit to serve as Speaker if Republicans take back the majority in the lower chamber in next year’s midterm elections. Said Kinzinger: “I certainly wouldn’t support him if it were today. This country deserves people...

politicalwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House Speaker#Politico#Rep Adam Kinzinger#R Ca#R Il#Truth#Tough Things#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel slams 'anti-Semitic' Ilhan Omar

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is calling on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be removed from the House of Representatives after her inflammatory comments implying a comparison between the U.S., Israel, and Hamas. "Ilhan Omar comparing Israel to terrorist organizations is anti-Semitic and unacceptable," McDaniel tweeted Saturday. "She should...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Why the Democrats need Joe Manchin

Arguably, one of the most powerful men in Washington is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He is the moderate, centrist swing-decision-maker in the Senate, where President Biden ’s legislative agenda is contingent upon his vote. Democrats received a big win in March with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Congress & CourtsNewsbug.info

Kinzinger gives update on congressional district issues

Rep. Adam Kinzinger conducted a conference call with media in his Congressional district June 2. One of the area issues, he said, is the nuclear bill. “I’ve been tracking a little bit what’s been going on in Springfield with regard to the nuclear bill,” he said. “As you all know it’s very important for the district. In the process, I have introduced the “preserving existing nuclear energy generation act”. The bottom line of this is it would help save the plants on the chopping block, which would include Byron and Dresden, by providing financial credits through an emissions avoidance program. It’s understanding and recognizing in essence putting a value on the fact that nuclear is very good for climate change zero, carbon output, etc, which is something that not recognized yet, but it would also, if you do have a closure, it would help soften the blow to local communities by giving some money in essence to help promote economic development, preserve services. We are hoping we have a shot with that. We’ve been working day and night on trying to do what we can from the federal level.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

House Republicans who voted to oust Taylor Greene demand Pelosi do same for Ilhan Omar

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans who broke with the party in February to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments after making controversial comments, are now demanding that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. from her assignments amid backlash over statements likening the United States and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Squad takes on Pelosi over slapdown of Ilhan Omar

“The Squad” has gone to war with its own party leader, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, over her rebuke of Rep. Ilhan Omar for comparing the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), one of the two Muslim women in the House along with Omar...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Adam Kinzinger Blasts Elise Stefanik Over 'Loser' Donald Trump

Representative Adam Kinzinger appeared to criticize House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik for attending a fundraising event organized by former President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Kinzinger, a Republican who represents Illinois' 16th congressional district, took to Twitter to respond to Stefanik's post about her visit to Trump's Bedminster golf course...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Jayapal, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand tells Dems to give up bipartisan talks on infrastructure

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is urging Democrats to abandon hope of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure and instead push through an agreementl without GOP support. Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement: "In case it wasn’t clear already, it certainly is now: Republicans are not going to do what needs to be done for working families."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

McCarthy says Pelosi's failure to address 'abhorrent' Omar controversy shows 'Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's failure to address the controversy surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar shows "Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism and sympathizing with terrorists." “It’s time for the Speaker to act,” McCarthy tweeted Thursday, calling comments Omar recently made “anti-Semitic & anti-American” and “abhorrent.”. “Speaker...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump for ... speaker of the House?

Want to hear a crazy idea? Of course you do! Let's go step by step. 1. Florida gained another seat in its congressional delegation thanks to faster-than-the-national-average growth over the last decade. 2. Republicans control both chambers in the state Legislature as well as the governorship, meaning they will have total control over the redistricting process and where the new seat will be drawn. 3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is a BIG friend of former President Donald Trump. 4. Trump makes his permanent home in Palm Beach, Flor
Congress & Courtswjol.com

Kinzinger Discussing Made In Americas Act

(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Congressman Adam Kinzinger is speaking about the Made in Americas Act. The Illinois Republican spoke yesterday about the bill he introduced with Congressman Jason Crow. Kinzinger says the act would cover 100-percent of a business’ expenses to relocate to the United States and provide a 30-percent tax credit. Companies willing to relocate to countries closer to the U.S. would receive a 60-percent relocation credit and a 15-percent production credit. Kinzinger says he hopes the bill will help address vulnerabilities in the U.S. supply chain.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Kevin McCarthy should meet the Ronald Reagan of 1978

When the insurrectionists invaded House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ’s (R-Calif.) office on Jan. 6 as he was hustled out into a “secure location,” they could not help but notice a large visage of Ronald Reagan displayed prominently in McCarthy’s inner sanctum. Like many Republicans, McCarthy deeply admires Reagan who cast a spell on the Republican party that lingers to this day. Decades after Reagan won the presidency in 1980 and died in 2004, Republicans often asked themselves the question, “What would Reagan do?”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Herald

Kinzinger says he'll run for Congress again in 2022

Ostracized by many members of his party for criticizing former President Donald Trump, Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Thursday insisted he plans to run for Congress again in 2022. Whether his next campaign is for his current 16th District seat or another seat depends on how congressional boundaries are...
Congress & CourtsChanute Tribune

Rep. Kinzinger to Trump: I'm sorry you're a loser, but you lost

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the state of the Republican Party and the lies and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. CNN's Dana Bash reports that a former Trump adviser says the former president is so focused on the lie that the election was stolen from him that he's listening to "the bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel."
Congress & CourtsGoDanRiver.com

McCarthy wants to arm GOP for for battle in 2022

For Republicans to win back the majority in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said GOP candidates, whether they are incumbents or challengers, must spend time with voters in their communities and come up with solutions about their concerns. The House minority leader said spending time focusing on the latest...