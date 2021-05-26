Kinzinger Would Not Support McCarthy as Speaker

Rep. Adam Kinzinger conducted a conference call with media in his Congressional district June 2. One of the area issues, he said, is the nuclear bill. “I’ve been tracking a little bit what’s been going on in Springfield with regard to the nuclear bill,” he said. “As you all know it’s very important for the district. In the process, I have introduced the “preserving existing nuclear energy generation act”. The bottom line of this is it would help save the plants on the chopping block, which would include Byron and Dresden, by providing financial credits through an emissions avoidance program. It’s understanding and recognizing in essence putting a value on the fact that nuclear is very good for climate change zero, carbon output, etc, which is something that not recognized yet, but it would also, if you do have a closure, it would help soften the blow to local communities by giving some money in essence to help promote economic development, preserve services. We are hoping we have a shot with that. We’ve been working day and night on trying to do what we can from the federal level.