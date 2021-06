A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the northern hemisphere on Thursday, June 10, hitting Western North Carolina around sunrise. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth and fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. In WNC, the sun will appear to have a dark shadow on parts of its surface as the area experiences a partial solar eclipse. People in parts of Canada, Greenland and northern Russia will experience an annular eclipse, in which the moon looks like a dark disc on top of the sun’s larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring of fire around the moon.