When to talk? Stolipher, Widmyer have differing opinions

CHARLES TOWN – Lyn Widmyer had to wait two and a half hours to make her point to the Jefferson County Commission. That she had to wait that long made her point, she said. Widmyer told the county commission that it shouldn’t have recently moved its citizen comment period toward the bottom of its meeting agendas. The agenda item had long been one of the first matters of commission public business—taking place after the Pledge of Allegiance and approvals of minutes for previous meetings.