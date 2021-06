The Verticale is searching for an Account Manager to join their team as an early employee. This role will oversee the supply side of the business and be in charge of all brand onboarding and account management. We are looking for candidates with a proven track record in sales performance and with a keen sense of account management, relationship building, and ecommerce merchandising. This candidate must have a deep passion for values-driven DTC/DNVB brands, design-forward ecommerce merchandising, be analytically minded and eager to join an early-stage startup.