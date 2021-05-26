'NCIS': Emily Wickersham confirms exit after Season 18 finale

Emily Wickersham, who played Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop on "NCIS," said goodbye to the show on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- NCIS star Emily Wickersham has exited the CBS series after eight seasons.

The 37-year-old actress said goodbye Tuesday on Instagram following the show's Season 18 finale. Wickersham had played Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop since Season 11.

The Season 18 finale showed Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) discover that Bishop purposely outed herself as the person who leaked National Security Agency intelligence 10 years ago in order to portray herself as a "disgraced NCIS agent" and embark on a secret mission.

Wickersham shared photos from her time on set and reflected in the caption.

"Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it's been," the actress said. "This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later."

"This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won't forget," she added. "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history."

Wickersham ended her post by saying, "Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly."

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on NCIS, and Diona Reasonover, who portrays Kasie Hines, were among those to wish Wickersham well in the comments.

"So damn proud of you my friend. Also, I'm gonna miss the hell outta you on set. I can't wait to see what you do next. Whatever it is, I'll be there in the front row," Dietzen wrote.

"Thank you for everything, friend," Reasonover said.

NCIS was renewed in April for Season 19.