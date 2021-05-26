Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham confirms exit after Season 18 finale

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEF7I_0aBxiqfn00
Emily Wickersham, who played Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop on "NCIS," said goodbye to the show on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- NCIS star Emily Wickersham has exited the CBS series after eight seasons.

The 37-year-old actress said goodbye Tuesday on Instagram following the show's Season 18 finale. Wickersham had played Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop since Season 11.

The Season 18 finale showed Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) discover that Bishop purposely outed herself as the person who leaked National Security Agency intelligence 10 years ago in order to portray herself as a "disgraced NCIS agent" and embark on a secret mission.

Wickersham shared photos from her time on set and reflected in the caption.

"Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it's been," the actress said. "This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later."

"This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won't forget," she added. "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history."

Wickersham ended her post by saying, "Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly."

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on NCIS, and Diona Reasonover, who portrays Kasie Hines, were among those to wish Wickersham well in the comments.

"So damn proud of you my friend. Also, I'm gonna miss the hell outta you on set. I can't wait to see what you do next. Whatever it is, I'll be there in the front row," Dietzen wrote.

"Thank you for everything, friend," Reasonover said.

NCIS was renewed in April for Season 19.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Diona Reasonover
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Brian Dietzen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Cbs#Jimmy Star#Ellie#Nick Of Time#Ncis#National Security Agency#Dr Jimmy Palmer#Goodbye#April#Television History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Shows Has Pauley Perrette Been On Since Leaving in 2018?

Pauley Perrette, who played Abby on “NCIS” for 15 seasons, left the CBS drama in 2018. What shows have Perrette starred in since leaving?. She starred in “Broke,” a CBS sitcom where she played Jackie Dixon, a single mom supporting her son by working as a bartender. Sadly for Perrette and the other show’s stars, the network canceled “Broke” after one season.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Why the ‘NCIS’ Season 18 Finale Might Not Be the Last We See of Bishop

NCIS has said goodbye to more than a few cast members of the years, and Emily Wickersham was the latest to depart, with her character, Special Agent Ellie Bishop, setting off for locations unknown in the Season 18 finale. However, since Bishop is still alive, there’s always the possibility that she could return.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Who is Katrina Law and who does she play on NCIS?

NCIS fans are about to welcome a brand new face to the CBS drama as former Hawaii Five-0 star Katrina Law makes her debut on Tuesday night. The actress is set to star as a new character who could potentially shake things up for Gibbs and the rest of the team.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

When Will Gibbs Return to ‘NCIS’ in Season 19? (POLL)

When Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) suspended Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) from NCIS indefinitely in Season 18, it wasn’t fixed in the next episode. In fact, he still wasn’t back at work at the end of the season. But he has to return to work at some point next year … right?
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS' Season 18 Finale Leaves Gibbs in Peril

Things are looking a little hairy for Leroy Jethro Gibbs after the explosive end of NCIS Season 18. While Gibbs (Mark Harmon) may have finally determined his 91st rule while investigating a serial killer during his suspension from the NCIS, the maiden voyage of his boat, dubbed "Rule 91" in its honor ends with a fiery explosion. There's good news, as Gibbs is seen alive after the explosion and swimming away, but it certainly leaves NCIS fans on the edge of their seat for next season, debuting on CBS in fall 2021.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘NCIS’: Why Bishop Quit

Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) made an unexpected exit during NCIS Season 18 finale. If Bishop’s exit surprised you, we’ll explain what happened. Here’s the real reason Bishop left the NCIS team. Bishop accused of leaking NSA documents to ‘NCIS’. Bishop was accused of leaking confidential NSA documents about a secret...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Three questions the premiere should answer

Season 19 is going to be premiering on CBS this fall — and yes, that absolutely means we’ll be stuck waiting a while in order to have answers. So what sort of answers should we get almost right away? We know that there are a few things that the writers will take their time on, whether it be casting any new regulars (if they do) or building upon any long-term relationships. For the sake of this piece, what we want to focus on is fairly simple: What sort of stories should be addressed almost right away? We’ve got three items in particular that are going to drive us crazy for however long they end up lingering…
TV Seriesimdb.com

NCIS: LA Promotes [Spoiler] to Series Regular in Wake of 2 Major Exits

NCIS: Los Angeles taketh away, and now NCIS: Los Angeles giveth. In the wake of a Season 12 cast shakeup that saw longtime cast members Barrett Foa (Eric Beale) and Renée Felice Smith (Neil Jones) exit, the CBS procedural has promoted Gerald McRaney from recurring guest star to series regular ahead of Season 13.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What is Bishop Actor Emily Wickersham’s Net Worth?

How much did Emily Wickersham make before her NCIS exit?. Following Emily Wickersham’s somewhat shocking exit from the franchise after eight years, how much money did she make during her time on the show? Wickersham replaced Cote De Pablo’s character of Ziva David after her departure. Emily Wickersham became a series regular after three episodes, portraying Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Early season 19 hopes

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this article, of course our primary purpose is giving you answers to that very thing! Beyond just that, though, we’ll also look more towards the long-term future of the franchise with season 19 coming down the road. The first thing that we should...
TV SeriesElite Daily

6 This Is Us Season 6 Theories Fans Have After Watching Season 5's Finale

The final few minutes of any This Is Us season usually contain a shocking twist from the past or the future. The series, which spans a whole century, began as a show that treated the past as an undiscovered country. But since the end of Season 2, fans have also known the future holds secrets no one would suspect. With only one more season to go of the series before it concludes, these This Is Us Season 6 theories have a greater significance than usual, since this will be the last run of episodes for the Pearson clan.