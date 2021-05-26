Linda McCarthy Newman

In cities across the country, privately managed orphan asylums proliferated in the 1830s as a result of epidemics. Cholera in particular ravaged the country, including devastating effects in Frederick, in 1832 and again in 1849. The resulting institutions reflect how individual communities responded to these crises and the extant buildings stand testament to this history. The rise of orphanages has been documented by historians including Dr. Timothy Hacsi in “Second Home: Orphan Asylums and Poor Families in America” (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 1997). Hacsi explains that although orphan asylum reform was underway by the late 19th century, more children were cared for in orphan asylums in the first three decades of the 20th century than ever before. By the 1940s, though, there was a shift away from institutionalized care and a focus on foster care and other welfare programs. Orphanages had become a temporary solution or one of last resort. There were several homes for orphans in Frederick, including the purpose-built home constructed by the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in 1839 at 100 E. Church St.