Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Linda McCarthy Newman

spiritofjefferson.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda McCarthy Newman was born April 27, 1963 in Chester, Pennsylvania to the late George and Jennie McCarthy. She was the older sister to Darryl (affectionately named Danny by Linda) McCarthy. Linda was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Shepherdstown, WV. Linda had a passion for helping others,...

www.spiritofjefferson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Frederick, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chester, MD
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crestwood Middle School#Tribute Store#Grandson Isaiah#Sorority Sisters#Stepdaughter Aaliyah#Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Column: The origins of orphanages in Frederick

In cities across the country, privately managed orphan asylums proliferated in the 1830s as a result of epidemics. Cholera in particular ravaged the country, including devastating effects in Frederick, in 1832 and again in 1849. The resulting institutions reflect how individual communities responded to these crises and the extant buildings stand testament to this history. The rise of orphanages has been documented by historians including Dr. Timothy Hacsi in “Second Home: Orphan Asylums and Poor Families in America” (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 1997). Hacsi explains that although orphan asylum reform was underway by the late 19th century, more children were cared for in orphan asylums in the first three decades of the 20th century than ever before. By the 1940s, though, there was a shift away from institutionalized care and a focus on foster care and other welfare programs. Orphanages had become a temporary solution or one of last resort. There were several homes for orphans in Frederick, including the purpose-built home constructed by the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in 1839 at 100 E. Church St.
Frederick, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

20-50-100 Years Ago — May 15

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time. Owners of 27 of the city’s 43 condemned housing units have indicated they will tear down their buildings, according to City Building Inspector Charles W. Mock. Notices giving owners 45 days to wreck or repair their buildings were sent out earlier this month.