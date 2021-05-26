Cancel
Two Traders Share Their Top International Bets as European Stocks Climb to Records

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. investors shouldn't ignore the global economic comeback, two traders told CNBC. Overseas markets likely have more upside than domestic stock pickers might think, Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager, equity strategist and vice president at Federated Hermes, said Tuesday on "Trading Nation." "We find more opportunity internationally than we have...

Stockscityindex.co.uk

Nikkei 225 trading guide: constituents, market hours and how to trade

Looking for something specific? Jump ahead using these links. The Nikkei 225 is a stock index that tracks the performance of 225 of the largest Japanese companies listed on the wider Tokyo Stock Exchange. As such, it is a key gauge of market strength and a major Asian equity benchmark with global consultation.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Mixed As PMI Data Slips; Tesla Jumps As Bitcoin Rebounds, Microsoft Joins The $2 Trillion Club

Stocks opened higher, then turned mixed Wednesday, after May Purchasing Managers Index data missed targets, but suggested an easing of inflation pressure. Tesla jumped to the head of the Nasdaq 100, rising as Bitcoin rebounded sharply from Tuesday's slide. Commodities issues came to life, with Freeport McMoRan and Cleveland Cliffs rallying. And Microsoft rose on the Dow Jones today, aiming to secure its position alongside Apple as a member of the $2 trillion club.
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks turn weaker in afternoon trading

London stocks fell back into the red in late trading on Wednesday, after a session which saw investors digesting the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.22% at 7,074.06, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.09% at 22,659.42. Sterling was...
The Motley Fool

Why Pinterest Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) rose on Wednesday. The stock was up as much as 2.80% during trading hours, but as of 3:52 p.m. EDT, it was up 2.17%. There was no news from Pinterest today that would have driven the stock higher. The stock fell sharply on Monday on no news as well, indicating that heavy trading volume from institutional investors could be causing the move. Ark Invest was selling shares on Monday, which could have spurred the sell-off and then recovery today.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Flat; Meme Stock Pops After Warning, AMC Stock Gains; Tesla Retakes Key Level

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat as the Nasdaq moved higher, while small caps were outperforming. Meme stock Clover Health Investments (CLOV) popped after issuing a warning, while AMC Entertainment (AMC) posted another gain. American Express (AXP) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were among the leading blue chips, while Tesla (TSLA) retook a key level.
Benzinga

Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. Indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday after Tuesday comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell that there would be no rush to raise rates. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $347.72. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.2% to...
Reuters

S.Korean stocks hit record high as tech heavyweights gain

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Thursday, boosted by technology heavyweights that tracked a record high finish on the Nasdaq overnight. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.38 points, or 0.35%, to 3,287.57 by 0204 GMT, and was set to gain for a third straight day. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.37% and peer SK Hynix added 1.61%, while battery maker LG Chem and Hyundai Motor edged up 0.24% and 0.21%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 96.2 billion won ($84.70 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "The KOSPI touched a record high as risk appetite increased on weaker yen, rising U.S. bond yields... hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve remains a pressure," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it sees upward inflationary pressure on both demand and supply amid the country's recovery from the pandemic, reinforcing views it is shifting to a less accommodative policy. ** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.22%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.5. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 110.24. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 2.038%. ($1 = 1,135.8400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, retreating from record all-time highs and extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,300 level, as gains in mining and technology stocks were offset by weakness in energy and the financial sector. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex exceeds 150 points, Nifty recovers 15,700; RIL flat before the AGM

Indian stock indices edged up Thursday ahead of the monthly futures and options expiration in June, thanks to gains from Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC. The Sensex rose 213 points and the Nifty 50 index returned to its important psychological level of 15,700. Meanwhile, other Asian markets were trading on a moderate note with China falling, while the dollar US held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed the US Federal Reserve’s inflation statements and looked to upcoming data for guidance.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street amidst a lack of strong catalysts. Investors seem reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Share Market LIVE: Nifty exceeds 15,700 in pre-opened session; Sensex regains 52,600

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, LIVE stock price: Domestic stock markets collapsed on Wednesday, once again seeing weakness emerge from highs. S&P BSE Sensex closed 282 points lower at 52,306 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was down 85 points at 15,686. India VIX volatility gauge rose and is expected to remain high Thursday due to the session monthly expiration. SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains, while global indices were mixed on Thursday morning. On Wall Street, the NASDAQ ended with gains on Wednesday but the Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped. Among their Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX and KOSDAQ were in the red while others won.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Advance as Investors Digest Fed Comments, Data

LONDON — European stocks cautiously advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4% in early trade, with financial services and tech stocks adding 0.7% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slip 0.4%.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stocks Are Pricey: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Check Out Instead

U.S. stocks roared higher again on Tuesday, putting the bears in a pretty bad spot. If you’ve tuned into the mainstream financial media, you’ve probably heard that U.S. stocks are frothy and long overdue for a painful 10-15% correction. Some of the bigger bears out there may be ringing alarm bells, calling for a crash in excess of 20-30%. Take such market-timing calls with a very fine grain of salt and a double dose of skepticism. We’ve been hearing corrections, crashes, recessions and even depressions numerous times amid the market’s epic rally.
Reuters

Bank, retail shares lead European stocks higher; Carrefour gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 24 (Reuters) - Banking and retail stocks led gains in Europe on Thursday, as investors focused on an economic rebound against the backdrop of fears of a tapering in global monetary stimulus, while Carrefour rose on plans to potentially restructure its foreign units.
Stocksactionforex.com

Asian Markets Edge Lower

Despite some intra-day volatility, Wall Street finished the day mixed and almost unchanged. The S&P 500 lost 0.11%, while the Nasdaq rose by 0.13% and the Dow Jones fell by 0.21%. Despite the futures on all three indexes adding around 0.30% in Asia as progress was made on the US infrastructure package, Asia has, for the most part, drifted lower in sympathy with the overnight session.