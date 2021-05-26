Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hurt, VA

James Ray “Jimmy” Krantz

altavistajournal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Ray “Jimmy” Krantz, 84, of Hurt, VA passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 30, 1936 in Bedford County, a son of the late Jesse Lee Krantz and Ethel Johnson Krantz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlene M. Krantz; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mollie Krantz; maternal grandparents, Georgia Dowdy “Grannie” Johnson and Joseph Johnson; brother, Joseph E. Krantz and wife, Madeline; and his sisters and their husbands, Rachel Shelton (Lincoln), Evelyn Anthony (Charles).

www.altavistajournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hurt, VA
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Lincoln, VA
City
Altavista, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sing And Play#Antique#Sisters#Bedford Memorial Hospital#The United States Army#The American Legion#Va#Brother#Special Niece#Bedford County#Colorado Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Gretna, VAchathamstartribune.com

Gretna vaccination clinic to close next week

GRETNA, Va. — After approximately two months of serving as a central vaccine hub for Pittsylvania County, the Gretna Community Vaccination Clinic will be shut down after its last clinic May 20. A decline in demand for the vaccine combined with more widespread access across our county led to the...