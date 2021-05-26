James Ray “Jimmy” Krantz
James Ray "Jimmy" Krantz, 84, of Hurt, VA passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 30, 1936 in Bedford County, a son of the late Jesse Lee Krantz and Ethel Johnson Krantz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlene M. Krantz; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mollie Krantz; maternal grandparents, Georgia Dowdy "Grannie" Johnson and Joseph Johnson; brother, Joseph E. Krantz and wife, Madeline; and his sisters and their husbands, Rachel Shelton (Lincoln), Evelyn Anthony (Charles).