ADPH urges safety for Memorial Day weekend

As we honor the men and women who have given their lives for this country, respect your fellow citizens by doing your part to protect them by getting vaccinated for COVID-19. With Memorial Day weekend approaching, families and friends may be gathering to celebrate with cookouts, picnics, and trips to the lake or beach. After the Memorial Day holiday in 2020, an increase in COVID-19 cases followed. Everyone needs to be responsible so we can prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in 2021. Fully vaccinated people can now resume activities without wearing a mask or social distancing. At this time when COVID-19 case numbers are lower and vaccine availability is widespread, unvaccinated people who are hesitant should take this opportunity get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for everyone age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults age 18 and older through approximately 1,400 vaccine providers in the state. Celebrations are safer with fully vaccinated people. Please protect yourself and others as we enter the summer season. Remember, what you do affects others and our nation will be stronger with more people vaccinated.