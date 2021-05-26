Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

ADPH urges safety for Memorial Day weekend

By Lisa Tindell
Brewton Standard
 28 days ago

As we honor the men and women who have given their lives for this country, respect your fellow citizens by doing your part to protect them by getting vaccinated for COVID-19. With Memorial Day weekend approaching, families and friends may be gathering to celebrate with cookouts, picnics, and trips to the lake or beach. After the Memorial Day holiday in 2020, an increase in COVID-19 cases followed. Everyone needs to be responsible so we can prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in 2021. Fully vaccinated people can now resume activities without wearing a mask or social distancing. At this time when COVID-19 case numbers are lower and vaccine availability is widespread, unvaccinated people who are hesitant should take this opportunity get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for everyone age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults age 18 and older through approximately 1,400 vaccine providers in the state. Celebrations are safer with fully vaccinated people. Please protect yourself and others as we enter the summer season. Remember, what you do affects others and our nation will be stronger with more people vaccinated.

www.brewtonstandard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Adph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
Related
Trafficbirminghammommy.com

Rail Safety Day 2021

Free Train Rides & Fun Family Activities! This Friday, June 25th!. The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum is proud to partner with Alabama Operation Lifesaver as we work together to educate the public regarding railroad safety. Short, educational sessions will be provided by Operation Lifesaver of Alabama representatives throughout the...
Public Healthsoutheastsun.com

ADPH reminds the public to protect swimmers’ health and safety

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) participated in the annual Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, May 24-30, an initiative of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The goal of this week is to maximize the health benefits of swimming by promoting healthy and safe water activities. Just...
Hobbiesthunder1320.com

Free Fishing Day this weekend

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still celebrating the state’s Free Fishing Day this weekend. On Saturday, June 12, residents and nonresidents of all ages may fish free in Tennessee without a license. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hopes to introduce kids to the joy of fishing. Many events surrounding the...
Societymidfloridanewspapers.com

A Memorial Day to remember

Golden Triangle Moose Lodge 874 members and their guests celebrated Memorial Day, May 31, with a number of special activities. Members of the Eustis High School ROTC raised the flag from half-mast and demonstrated the POW/ MIA table presentation. Third-grade students read class letters focused on “What Memorial Day Means to Me.” Bands donated their time and food was catered by Sonny’s BBQ, Outback Steak House and Luigi’s Restaurant.
lakegastongazette-observer.com

On anniversary of tragedy, safety urged

HENRICO - Anniversaries of the deaths of loved ones often serve as a time for reflection or to remember the person that passed away. In the case of Taylor Marie Vaughan, an 11-year-old whose life was lost at Lake Gaston in a 2009 Jet Ski incident, some of Taylor’s family members and friends hope the June 10 anniversary of her death will remind lake goers to practice safety on the water. Vaughan died after being thrown, as a passenger, from a Jet Ski, amid circumstances that led to the driver being charged with reckless and negligent operation.
Barrackville, WVTimes West Virginian

The Barrackville High Memorial is scheduled for this weekend at Morris Park

Thoughts and prayers for our hometown. Well wishes and prayers to our neighbors who suffered losses during our recent rain and stormy weather. As our community works together to repair and replace, we should take comfort in the thought that there was no loss of life during this dangerous time. Items can and will be replaced, although sometimes loss of sentimental items are mourned, the thoughts attached to them will always be with us. Patience in the coming weeks will be our biggest asset.
Montgomery, NYmontgomery.nj.us

Memorial Day Service Recap

The Montgomery Veterans Memorial Committee hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31, 2021 at the Montgomery Veterans Memorial. The Ceremony featured lowering of the flags by Montgomery Township Boy and Girl Scouts, a spiritual message provided by Reverend Christopher Heitkamp, and reflections provided by Montgomery Mayor Devra Keenan. Memorial Day honors and remembers all our military service members who have died while serving our country. Any member of the public is welcome to visit the Memorial for quiet reflection any day from dawn to dusk. It is located near the upper parking lot of Montgomery Veterans Memorial Park on Harlingen Road. Please see some photos from this year’s ceremony at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/iQCpZt1gRs2QVS1A9.
Festivalclarencebee.com

Gratitude for our Memorial Day events

American Legion Post 838 and VFW Post 416 would like to thank everyone who participated in and supported our town’s 101st Memorial Day parade and ceremony commemorating more than 240 years of American military sacrifice. Too many organizations and individuals contributed to our success but there is simply not enough time or space to thank everyone. In particular, however, we […]
Public Safetybutlerradio.com

Officials Urge Fireworks Safety As Summer Begins

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, many people are getting ready to celebrate with fireworks. And with Pennsylvania recently legalizing fireworks a couple of years ago, that means firework-related injuries are on the rise. Dan Dillard of the Burn Prevention Network. “Fireworks related injuries increased from just...
Andover, MAAndover Townsman

SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day in Andover

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: The Andover Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 8 Memorial in the Spring Grove Cemetery. It felt good to remember together. Monday’s Memorial Day observances were the first opportunities over the past 14 months for the Merrimack Valley public to stand together without masks. It was fittingly a time to remember.
Boats & WatercraftsSouthern Minnesota News

DNR urges safety as boating season is deadliest in a decade

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging safety after a deadly start to the open-water season. As of June 16, as many as nine people have been victims of boating fatalities. That preliminary number marks the most fatalities at this point of the year in more than a decade.
Bath County, VAtherecorderonline.com

Bath should highlight Memorial Day

I think it’s bad that Bath County can’t have a little something for Memorial Day. It’s for veterans and families who have lost loved ones. No one would have freedom if it wasn’t for these people. Remember: “All gave some, some gave all.” Charles Hamilton, Vietnam 1968-69Hot Springs, Va. ...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
candgnews.com

Memorial Day service returns to Veterans Memorial Park

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Before the barbecues, before the crowds drag chairs, blankets and umbrellas to line the parade route, before motorcycles shatter the silence of the afternoon to kick off the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade, another, more intimate ceremony honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
Harpers Ferry, IAClayton County Register

Letter to the Editor: Memorial Day 2021

I would like to express my gratitude for the great Memorial Day celebration to all who made that possible in Harpers Ferry. Legion Post 722 deserves a huge amount of credit as they were the primary organizers of the event, starting with the visit to six cemeteries in the area to honor those who served and died for this country.
Lifestylewirx.com

DNR Urges Safety At Great Lakes Beaches

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging visitors to state parks to be cautious when they swim in the Great Lakes. It says stronger currents are often found near the outlets of rivers and breakwalls, especially during times that water levels are higher. So avoid swimming near those structures and watch out for waves when walking on them. Also, the DNR advises visitors to state parks to swim in the areas that are marked off for swimming, and to know the meaning of the flags that are posted at beaches. A green flag means you can enter the water, but stay aware of changing conditions. A yellow flag means be cautious and watch for strong currents and high waves. A red flag means do not enter the water. There are no lifeguards at state parks, so the DNR asks people to never swim alone and keep close watch of children. Of Michigan’s 100-plus state parks, 42 offer access to Great Lakes shoreline. You can learn more about beach safety right here.
Boats & Watercraftslptv.org

DNR Urges Boating Safety as Accidents Increase

Although the last few weeks have felt like summer, today actually marks the first day of the season. With many taking to the water to cool down, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeing an increase in boating accidents. With those accidents taking people’s lives, safety is a priority....
magicationstation.com

Had an Awesome Safety Day!

Last weekends safety day was awesome. We would like to thank Jeff Moore from the Pendleton Fire Department, and Marc Farrer from the Pendleton PD for coming in and teaching us all about safety!
Reeves, LAfgazette.com

Reeves Memorial Medical Center awarded safety grant

Reeves Memorial Medical Center (RMMC) was recently announced as a 2021 recipient of the Funds for Safety Grant, sponsored and funded by the LHA Trust Funds. The facility has previously received the award five times, most recently in 2017. As a member of the LHA Trust Funds, RMMC is proud to participate in the grant program and continue its commitment to a culture of safety for patients and employees.