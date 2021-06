REAL TIME RESULTS (via NESTiming) The last time the State Open was held pre-pandemic in 2019 Bloomfield won the team title. The 2021 version looks wide open with Conard, Danbury, Greenwich, Hall and Windsor among the teams with a shot to win the team title with their depth. While Hillhouse lacks depth it does have talented athletes competing who could place high to accumulate points. Hillhouse’s Gary Moore Jr. has the potential to get Hillhouse wins in the shot put and discus and a top-three finish in the javelin and Matt Gibbs has the potential to finish top 3 in the 300 hurdles and 110 hurdles. Haddam-Killingworth, New Milford, Norwich Free Academy and Seymour also have opportunities to compile significant points.