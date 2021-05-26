Cancel
Battling Bishops place second at state golf tourney

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn any given day, the Bishop England High School boys’ golf team would have hoisted the state championship trophy into the late afternoon sky on May 18. After all, Bishop England coach Jeff Burton said the 2021 version of the BE golfing machine was as talented as any that he’s been associated with in the 11 years he’s been connected to the program. The team’s two-day score of 590 was better than the scores they recorded when they won Class AAA state titles in 2018 and ’19.

Jeff Burton
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Golfing#Bishops#Bishop England#Wolverines#Three Pines Country Club#Covid
