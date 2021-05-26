Gamestop (GME) Can Eviscerate Shorts and Dramatically Boost the Profile of Its NFT Push by Buying Back Shares Using a Blockchain-Based Native Security Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $317,634.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.