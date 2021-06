The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has spawned huge interest in hybrid modes of working, with unprecedented investment in their application – and their consequences. Yet remote working is hardly a new phenomenon. My personal experience of a hybrid work model goes back 16 years, when I was based in London as senior manager of retail business development for Apple’s iPod operations in the EMEA zone. My immediate superiors in 2005 had what turned out to be visionary work policies, allowing their workers to operate from home one day per week. Their flexibility was facilitated by the fact that every Apple employee could use their personal computer to participate in video conferencing with fellow workers.