Police: Waterbury Man Arrested After Wolcott Home Invasion, Shot Fired

A Waterbury man is being accused and facing numerous felonies after a wild home invasion that occurred at a residence on Wolcott Road (Rt. 69) in town yesterday. According to the Wolcott Police Department, at 7AM yesterday morning, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, WPD received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence near the Tap & Barrel Bar and Grill on Wolcott Road. When officers arrived, they found that the alleged suspect had kicked in the back door of the residence, fired a gun into the house, and had fled the scene.